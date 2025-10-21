Expat Diaries: Black Americans On Finding Home In Asia

Mary Peterson at the Merlion (Singapore)

I remember the first time I visited Asia. I was amazed at how much more technologically advanced many of the countries were. Still, I wondered how I’d be viewed and treated as an African American during my travels.

Since my first trip to Tokyo, I have visited and lived in multiple parts of Japan, as well as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Thailand. From firsthand experience, many countries in Asia are welcoming of Blackness. This is good to know because Black Americans are increasingly choosing to leave the United States and build their lives in countries that offer a cheaper cost of living, more opportunities for lifestyle upgrades, and to be in places that are more welcoming to people of color. Estimates suggest over 655,000 African Americans are living abroad, a figure that continues to rise.

You may have considered moving outside the U.S., and thought briefly about Asia, but you likely have questions about finding that feeling of “home.” The following Black Americans have relocated to the continent; here’s how we’ve found home in countries that have improved our quality of life.

The author and his family in Thailand.

While I love many of the destinations I’ve visited, I found home in Thailand, and I permanently moved my family to Bangkok. The cost of living in the country is 122% lower than in the United States, and there are large Black expat and digital nomad communities. I’ve connected with expats, digital nomads, and Black Americans who’ve moved to Thailand, and in the process, I’ve found my people.

We all received a Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), Thailand’s version of a digital nomad visa, which grants us at least five years of stay. We plan to extend our visits after falling in love with the country. Thailand isn’t known as the Land of Smiles for nothing!

Velicia Pernell was a teacher in the North Carolina public school system. By her eighth year of teaching, she felt she had no choice but to leave the United States for Mumbai, India.

“With an advanced degree, a part-time job, and student loans looming over my head, I had nothing to show for the countless hours I worked as an educator,” she recalls. “At the same time, a series of interactions changed the trajectory of my life. I became more invested in the stories of those around me: a coworker who had previously taught in Shenzhen, China, a parent who had repatriated from Shanghai, and countless Black American bloggers who were not just living overseas but thriving. Their stories became my road map to a life of freedom. So, I booked a ticket to the University of Iowa’s Overseas Teaching Fair and was hired by a private school in Mumbai, India, where I lived for seven years.”

Velicia Pernell

She says that, as a Black woman, she often stood out and was met with curiosity, but found home in Black expat communities. “Though my family and closest friends were 8,000 miles away, I found a safe space through affinity groups: other people who were Black from all over the world. I don’t have to code-switch. The communities I’ve found offer the ongoing support I need to feel at home,” says Pernell.

Mary Peterson’s grandmother always told her that if she wanted to see the world, she should open a book, and she took that to heart. Peterson grew up in the steel mill town of East Chicago, Indiana, but could not help but dream big, driven by a fascination with history and travel. It led to a dream opportunity: teaching internationally for the past decade, mainly in Europe and now Asia.

“A year ago, I moved to Singapore and was delighted to find my community quickly through my profession and social connections. Just one degree north of the equator, Singapore is a small island nation with a multilingual and diverse population comprising Malays, Indians, Chinese, and descendants of the island’s indigenous peoples, the Orang Laut. Every month, there is an education and celebration of this diversity through events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Diwali, the Chingay Parade, and Hari Raya. Having community is integral to surviving and thriving,” says Peterson.

Mary Peterson at the Merlion (Singapore)

She highly encourages Black educators to consider teaching overseas. She says, beyond professional opportunities, Singapore has a beautiful aesthetic, is green, and is an authentic place to visit and live.

For Sha’ Cannon, known as The Fractional C.O.O., she leverages her operational superpowers to help online businesses achieve their revenue goals. Being a country girl from Birmingham, Alabama, she mostly used her lifestyle freedom to travel the Caribbean and live across Latin America.

“As a GenX Black woman, I decided it was time to spread my wings and finally explore farther,” she says. “I had only read, watched movies, and heard stories about Asia. I equated it with rich colors, deep family connection, and great cuisine. However, I wanted to know more and learn from firsthand experiences.”

As a solo traveler, she did her research, which included deciding on a country to visit and the cities she would explore there. She joined several Facebook travel groups and watched YouTube travel videos, which ultimately led her to decide on Vietnam.

Sha’ Cannon at Dragon Bridge over Han River in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“For the cities, I like Ho Chi Minh City for its big city vibe, Da Nang for its beach vibe, and Hoi An for its small town vibe. I enjoy the local dishes, temples, history, boats, and bridges. I hit the jackpot with creating moments worth remembering. What I discovered in Vietnam that felt like home was highly unexpected. Not so much in the location but in sisterhood. When I talked to and connected with Vietnamese women, there were so many shared experiences,” says Cannon.

She discovered a sense of home and community bonding as an empty nester. Finally living her best life, she encourages others interested in the continent to explore it freely.

You can find “home” in Asia. Every place has its pros and cons, and Asia is not without prejudice, but as Black Americans, you won’t experience systematic inequality like you do in the United States. When it comes down to it, think about what country might make sense for your lifestyle goals, and take a trip to learn more. A more affordable cost of living and better quality of life are waiting for you in Asia, and what better way to find a home than through freedom and financial independence?