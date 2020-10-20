These Face Masks Are Stylish and Ideal For Traveling

One of the most important pieces of information that we’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the effectiveness of wearing a mask. And after nearly 7 months of quarantining, the world is starting to resume a semblance of “normalcy” with many travelers back on the road and getting back on board flights — with their masks in tow.

While there are those that may still be hesitant to travel, a new military-led study unveiled Thursday should hopefully put many at ease. Studies show there is a low risk for passengers traveling aboard large commercial aircraft to contract an airborne virus such as COVID-19, if everybody does just that. Because wearing a mask works.

And with a plethora of mask options on the market, choosing the right one should be the least difficult decision you have to make all year.