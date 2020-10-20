These Face Masks Are Stylish and Ideal For Traveling

One of the most important pieces of information that we’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the effectiveness of wearing a mask. And after nearly 7 months of quarantining, the world is starting to resume a semblance of “normalcy” with many travelers back on the road and getting back on board flights — with their masks in tow.
While there are those that may still be hesitant to travel, a new military-led study unveiled Thursday should hopefully put many at ease. Studies show there is a low risk for passengers traveling aboard large commercial aircraft to contract an airborne virus such as COVID-19, if everybody does just that. Because wearing a mask works.
And with a plethora of mask options on the market, choosing the right one should be the least difficult decision you have to make all year. So if you’re looking for new options, we’ve outlined a few below that are equal parts stylish and functional.
01
41 Winks Day to Night Set
From morning til night, this 41 Winks set has you covered--literally! The Day to Night set includes a best selling Bailey Adjustable Fabric Face Mask paired with a matching eye mask of your choice. Stay safe all day and get the extra wink of sleep all night.
02
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Designed with both outdoor activities and everyday use in mind, components of the Essential Face Mask system include a high-quality filter that provides resistance to microbes and germs, durability to be laundered up to 30 times while maintaining 100% effectiveness and a fully customizable fit.
03
HALO Life Unity Edition Mask
The new, lightweight mask is constructed of 95% bamboo, a natural antimicrobial, and 5% spandex for shape retention and stretch. With a smooth surface, it is ideal for daytime meetings to dressy evening events, especially for upcoming small holiday get-togethers. Like all HALOmasks, the Unity Edition Mask is designed to fit people ages five and up, and is available in sizes small through extra-large.
04
Maloja Mask
Known for its innovative outdoor apparel and use of high performance fabrics and technologies, Maloja's new line of protective oronasal face masks are designed for everyday use. The 3-layer reusable mouth-nose covering is made of breathable polyester fabric equipped with a fleece insert that acts as a droplet filter. Maloja’s unisex adult mask is available in solid and printed styles for $12-15 MSRP.
05
Knix Freshfix Air Face Mask
The brand known for being pioneers in the leakproof underwear space, have launched their Freshfix Air Face Mask, a groundbreaking reusable mask with 99.9% Bacteria Filtration Efficiency (BFE) that evolved from their eight years of experience in reusable technical fabrics that are impermeable to liquids. The mask can be sanitized and reused over 50 times.