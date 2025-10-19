Sun, Sea, And Serenity: Why Black Travelers Are Flocking To Portugal's Algarve Coast

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

There’s a shift happening in luxury travel, and if you’ve been paying attention to your social media feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed it.

Portugal—specifically the Algarve region—has become the destination for Black travelers seeking something different from the usual Caribbean getaway or European city break. And after my second trip to Portugal, this time exploring the southern coast for the first time, I finally understand why.

Lisbon had long been on my bucket list, and after my first visit last year, I knew I had to come back to dive deeper into what Portugal had to offer. The pastel buildings stacked up those hills, fado music spilling out of tiny bars at night, people who actually seem happy to help when you’re lost, were my beautiful introduction. And let me reiterate, it was so beautiful. But it was the Algarve, and specifically W Algarve in Albufeira, that showed me why so many of us keep coming back. While yes, the beaches are stunning and the weather is great in October it just felt like there was something deeper. And I think it was genuinely just the feeling of being genuinely welcomed in spaces that were built for luxury seekers like us.

W Algarve opened in June 2022, bringing a fresh, social energy to Portugal’s tranquil southern coastline. If you’ve ever been to a W property anywhere around the globe then you know the energy I’m talking about. The property sits perched above the Atlantic Ocean with 134 meticulously designed rooms and suites, each one seemingly designed to make you stop scrolling, stop working, and just breathe. My west-facing room came with a spacious balcony that became my sanctuary—I sat out there to watch the sunrise, I sat out there to take evening calls at sunset to family back home, and honestly, it just felt like a great place to lounge outside of my room.

But what stood out most was walking through the property during my stay, I kept noticing something that made me smile: travelers of every shade, weight and range. Solo travelers treating themselves, couples on romantic getaways, friend groups celebrating milestones. We (even Black people) were everywhere, moving through this space with the ease of people who know they belong there. And that’s not an accident. The Algarve has become one of those rare places where Black travelers don’t have to wonder if they’ll be the only ones, don’t have to brace themselves for microaggressions, don’t have to code-switch to make others comfortable. You can just… be.

Portugal’s appeal to Black travelers isn’t new, but it’s definitely having a moment. The country’s Afro-Portuguese history, its position as a more affordable European destination compared to France or Italy, and its genuine warmth toward international visitors have created the perfect storm. Add to that the rise of Black travel groups, influencers showcasing their Portuguese adventures, and word-of-mouth recommendations in our communities, and you’ve got a destination that’s become synonymous with the kind of travel we’re craving: luxurious but authentic, relaxing but culturally rich.

And the W Algarve certainly understood the assignment when it came to welcoming every type of guest. The property doesn’t just accommodate diverse travelers, rather I felt celebrated, which isn’t always the case (especially when traveling abroad). The staff is multilingual and genuinely warm, the design aesthetic feels globally inspired rather than trying to replicate some outdated European ideal, and the programming leans into wellness and community in ways that resonate with what many Black travelers are seeking right now.

Take the food, for instance. I’m still dreaming about some of the meals I had. W Algarve houses three distinct dining experiences, each one worth planning your evening around. We spent one evening at Vino, an intimate dining experience where the on-site sommelier did a tasting of various selections of Portuguese wines that I’d never heard of but will absolutely be hunting down when I get home. Now hear me out, the wine paired with… tinned fish (tuna, sardines, scallops and more). And while not exactly my style, I learned about its growing popularity and how they’ve turned this into such a luxe experience that travelers have really gotten into.

Then there’s Paper Moon itself, the award-winning Italian restaurant with panoramic ocean views that somehow makes perfect sense on the Portuguese coast. Dare I say, it was the best meal I had during my visit? If you don’t take my word on anything else, make sure you get the bolognese pasta. The Market Kitchen rounded out the options with relaxed, modern takes on international favorites. What struck me most was how the dining never felt like you had to be on your best behavior to enjoy it. Sophisticated? Absolutely. But stuffy? Not even close. We did a chef’s tasting one night and casual lunch the next day, and honestly, they felt like two completely different restaurants—both incredible, just in their own way.

And if you have the time, don’t forget about Castelo Beach Club. Though not directly on property, it’s just a quick walk from W Algarve, sitting on Praia do Castelo, a hidden Algarve beach tucked between dramatic rock formations. We had lunch there with our feet practically in the sand, the Atlantic stretching out in front of us. There was fresh seafood (I got fish tacos), good wine (one that “tastes like juice,” according to my lunchmates, so beware), and that kind of coastal energy that makes you want to extend lunch into dinner.

But beyond the food and the views, W Algarve has tapped into something essential: the wellness economy, and specifically, wellness travel for Black women. We’re dealing with higher rates of stress-related health issues, we’re navigating burnout in unprecedented ways, and we’re finally giving ourselves permission to prioritize rest. W Algarve offers that permission in spades.

The AWAY Spa became my refuge midway through the trip. After a skin ritual that had my melanin skin glistening and some tension worked out in my jaw (which I didn’t even realize I was holding), I also spent quite a bit of time in the gym (yes, I’m one of those travelers). The property features Techno Gym equipment (the gym girlies that get it, get it), as well as high-intensity fitness classes and sauna/steam room. I’ll admit, I did miss one day — I strive for every day on vacation — but sometimes wellness looks like movement, and sometimes it looks like choosing stillness, especially when dealing with such extreme jetlag that refuses to let your body clock catch up.

Now if you’re thinking about visiting after reading all of this, you’re in luck. This fall, W Algarve is taking its wellness programming even further with A Travelgems Retreat featuring Dr. Deepak Chopra from October 23-27, 2025, and while sadly I personally won’t be able to experience it, it’s sure to be one for the books. The world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation will guide guests through five days of meditation, reflection, and collective growth, that for travelers, Black and others alike, is well needed in today’s climate. Participants will explore the magical interplay between the universe and the human body, diving into discussions about creation, consciousness, and how the cosmos mirrors the infinite potential of the human mind. The retreat even tackles how we can reframe artificial intelligence as an ally in navigating life’s infinite possibilities, which is exactly the kind of forward-thinking programming that sets W Algarve apart.

The timing couldn’t be better. Black travelers are increasingly seeking experiences that go beyond sightseeing and Instagram moments (but did I still get a few great photos? Absolutely). We want transformation, connection, and spaces that understand the specific kind of restoration we need. According to recent travel industry data, Black Americans are among the fastest-growing demographics in luxury travel, spending billions annually on experiences that center wellness, culture, and community. W Algarve, whether intentionally or intuitively, has positioned itself right at that intersection.

There’s something powerful about traveling to places where you see yourself reflected back. Not as a token or an exception, but as someone who naturally belongs in these spaces. W Algarve, and the Algarve region more broadly, offers that rare combination of luxury, natural beauty, and genuine inclusivity. It’s why Black travelers are visiting, returning, recommending it to friends, and making it part of our regular rotation.

I came to Portugal the first time out of curiosity. It had been on my travel bucket list for so long that I needed to see what all the hype was about. But this time? I knew. So I returned to explore the Algarve out of necessity for my spirit. W Algarve delivered on that necessity and then some, and judging by the number of Black travelers I encountered there, I’m far from the only one who’s discovered this coastal gem. The secret’s out, and honestly? I’m not even mad about it.