Airbnb’s New Services Bring 5-Star Treatment To Your Vacation Rental

Lyndon French

As a solo traveler, I love hotels and what I most love about them is that they feel nothing like home. Nobody takes my luggage to my unit when I arrive at my apartment building after a trip, or tidies up my space once, sometimes even twice, per day, and I’m certainly not swapping out my towels and linens with every use. There’s an air of labor-lessness associated with a hotel stay, and Airbnb is now offering that same feel.

On May 13, the vacation rental company officially expanded its platform to include Services, a menu of offerings across 10 categories that allows travelers to book everything from private chefs and personal catering, to hair, makeup, nail and spa treatments, and even fitness trainers and professional photographers to enhance their stays, combining the luxury amenity benefit of hotels with the comfortability of home.

When I first began planning my all-girls birthday trip to New Orleans for Mother’s Day weekend, I knew Airbnb was the route to go. I wanted my friends and I to be in one space together without feeling like we were on top of one another — or like a $7 bottle of Evian was the only beverage option available to them. Still, five women in one house can be tricky, but the historic home we booked near the French Quarter proved it didn’t have to be.

Colin Hughes

For starters, the home had five bedrooms and five bathrooms. I can’t say enough about not having to have the logistical “So, what time are you getting in the shower?” conversation every time we woke up or went out. We all were able to get ready at the same time — three of us in the guest suites upstairs and two downstairs, with a bedroom to spare — which meant no one was ever left out in the communal moments and we all still had privacy for those times when we needed it.

Speaking of communal space, the living and dining area was perfectly suited for our needs, from the spacious kitchen island that fit six barstools comfortably, to the dining room table that sat 10, and the cushy sofas where I introduced my friends to my new favorite Netflix shows on the flatscreen TV. Additionally, the outdoor pool area felt like its own tropical oasis with the large palm trees, private fencing, oversized lounge chairs and an outdoor dining table on the deck.

It was on the deck that we got a taste of what Airbnb Services is like before it was made available to the public, with the brand and our host Sam setting up an at-home crawfish boil by way of Will’s Louisiana Seafood Catering.

“Springtime crawfish boils are a beloved local tradition,” Sam says. “By helping to arrange a backyard boil, my guests get a direct taste of that ritual — no restaurant lines, just authentic New Orleans flavor and good company. I frequently help guests organize boils and other local traditions because the best way to know New Orleans is to celebrate like a local.”

Will and his team embody everything visitors love about the Big Easy, from their gregariousness to the Yat accent and, above all, know-how in the kitchen. The perfectly seasoned boil, which they let us help them cook, all the way down to tossing in the live crawfish and crab ourselves, was the highlight of the experience—but the first course of shrimp and sausage jambalaya was incredibly hard to forget. And Will and his crew cooked it all from our Airbnb backyard, in the midst of an all-day downpour, no less. We only had to lift a finger because we wanted to, plus they showed us how to properly crack open cold crawfish for good eating the next morning.

Speaking of that, we actually treated ourselves to another catering experience the next morning — we were on vacation after all — via Chef Eryn who cooked up a beautiful birthday brunch for me and my friends. The menu consisted of shrimp and grits, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, biscuits, and a gorgeous mimosa tower. When it came to the prospect of a delicious dining experience without having to switch out of my PJs, my only response was “sign me up,” which is what you can do with Airbnb Services, even in your own city.

If you’re the type who likes to get out more when you travel, Airbnb’s newly reimagined Experiences will be more your speed. Offerings include everything from pub crawls and pasta-making to tarot readings and scenic hikes through thoroughly vetted vendors, removing the trepidation that can come with wanting to try new things in a foreign city, especially when traveling alone.

Taking experiences to the next level are Airbnb Originals, which feature notable individuals hosting elevated activities, such as pastry baking with chef Raphael Elbaz in Paris, France; ramen-making classes with a Michelin Bib Gourmand chef in Tokyo; and a personalized fashion consultation with a celebrity stylist in Beverly Hills. Speaking of celebrities, there’s even an Otaku Hottie anime journey hosted by Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles.

Of the benefit Services and Experiences will specifically bring to his business, says Sam, who’s been an Airbnb host since 2015, “My goal is to bring the essence of New Orleans directly to my guests. Airbnb Services — combining boutique‑hotel convenience with the privacy of a home — fits perfectly. Imagine sunrise yoga on the back deck, a poolside spa treatment, or a private chef crafting a New Orleans-style feast in your kitchen. Curated, on‑site experiences like these turn a stay into a story guests will share long after checkout, and I’m incredibly excited my guests will be able to have these experiences.”

The chat and organization features of the Airbnb platform also made planning a group trip far easier than I expected. Instead of having to constantly relay information to everyone individually, my friends joined my trip via the app or Airbnb.com and received all updates from the host in real-time, including check-in details, the code to get into the property and a list of rules for being good guests, which didn’t include much more than being mindful of noise and not using glass around the pool. They could also direct questions to Sam themselves instead of going through me, which relieved all of the pressure that can come with being the trip organizer.

If I’d had more time in New Orleans — and didn’t have a beautician and photographer already in my travel group — I would’ve loved to get a sneak peek of even more services. But as someone who often travels solo and could use a training session and hairstyling on the go, I’m more than sure that I will in the future. Visit Airbnb.com to learn more or book your service or experience.