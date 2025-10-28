The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: My 10-Day Journey Through Jordan And The 5 Adventures Worth Booking Now

Courtesy of Kayla Brock

When people think of Jordan, images of bubble tents scattered across the desert, cinematic scenes from Dune, and the sandstone city of Petra, one of the world’s wonders, might come to mind. As a Black woman traveler who craves adrenaline-fueled adventures, I experienced a different side of this Middle Eastern gem, and it didn’t disappoint. Whether hiking ancient trails or floating in the Dead Sea, Jordan is full of thrills. And with new non-stop flights from Dallas to Amman launching in May 2026 on Royal Jordanian, it’s easier than ever to get there. If you’re seeking more than the typical sightseeing trip, here are five adventures to sign up for.

Hot Air Ballooning in Wadi Rum

Waking up before dawn and bumping along desert roads in a Jeep is a bit disorientating, but it’s all worth it to see huge balloons, waiting to be filled with air to take flight over the sandstone mountains of Wadi Rum. There’s nothing quite like watching the sunrise over the desert from a hot air balloon to get your heart racing. The flight offers sweeping panoramic views immersed in shades of red and gold. The 20-minute ride with Balloons Over Rum flies high above terrain once traversed by Bedouins and used as a backdrop for films like The Martian. For Black women travelers seeking moments of serenity and wonder, this experience offers both in abundance.

Hiking the Jordan Trail

While you might not have 40 days and 40 nights to walk the entire 650km-long Jordan Trail, tackling even a short section of it is worth your time. Stretching from Um Qais in the north to Aqaba in the south, the trail showcases the country’s diverse beauty. The route passes through 75 villages, the Dana Biosphere Reserve, and nomadic Bedouin camps. If you don’t want to take this hike on by yourself, the not-for-profit Jordan Trail Association organizes guided thru-hikes each spring and fall, as well as shorter day hikes.

Stargazing in Wadi Feynan

Far from the light pollution of cities, Wadi Feynan is one of the best places on Earth to witness the cosmos, and Feynan Eco Lodge is a great place to do so. The 26 guest rooms run entirely on solar power. Hallways are lit with flickering candles, meals are communal, and you might run into a goat or two. It’s completely off-grid, offering a thrilling moment of peace. At night, the staff will guide you through constellations and planets that can be seen with the naked eye (don’t worry, there’s also a telescope).

Snorkeling in the Red Sea

Down south in Aqaba, the Red Sea actually shines a beautiful blue hue. Jordan’s only coastal city is easily becoming the diving hub of the region, with 230 miles of coastline. Several companies in the area provide full PADI courses. If you’re already certified, dive deep to see world-famous coral reefs and shipwrecks. The Gulf is home to the northernmost coral reef and over 500 species of tropical fish. If snorkeling isn’t for you, take in a moment of luxury on a boat cruise where you can bask in the sun.

Wadi Mujib Canyoning

For pure adrenaline, nothing beats Wadi Mujib, often called the “Grand Canyon of Jordan.” I signed up for the Siq Trail, the most popular canyoning route in the Wadi Mujib Biosphere Reserve, and it turned out to be one of the highlights of my trip. Just north of the Dead Sea, the reserve is the lowest in the world and is only open from April to October. This isn’t your average hike; expect to climb, wade, swim, and scramble your way through powerful streams and natural waterfalls, all while surrounded by towering canyon walls. It was intense, exhilarating, and a total adrenaline rush. Just be sure to wear proper footwear and be ready to get soaked.

Where to Stay

Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea

If luxury and wellness are more your style, treat yourself to a stay at the Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea. This five-star resort is home to the largest spa in the Middle East and offers direct access to the Dead Sea. After a week of adventures, there’s nothing better than soaking in the mineral-rich waters and indulging in a world-class spa treatment.

St. Regis Amman

Chances are you’ll begin your trip in Jordan’s capital city, Amman. Part of the Marriott portfolio, the 16-story hotel features 260 rooms, suites, and serviced apartments, all offering breathtaking views of the city. Be sure to reserve a table at Zenith, the rooftop restaurant that comes alive in the evening.