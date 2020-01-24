Here Are 9 Bucket List Worthy Destinations To Travel To This Year

2020 — the year Black women are drinking more water, minding our business, not playing small, and finally accomplishing all of those things that we’ve got on our bucket list. And if traveling more and experiencing all of the amazing things that this world has to offer is at the top of that bucket list, we’ve got a few ideas in store for you to have the adventure of a lifetime.

Whether it’s playing mas at your first carnival, ziplining through the forest or hot-air balloon riding on the continent, here are a few destinations to add to your 2020 bucket list.



01 Hike an active volcano in St. Lucia The infamous image of the Pitons seems to see in every St Lucia ad or brochure. You know — the one of the twin volcanic plugs rising out of the sea? But it’s not just made for postcards. Did you know you can also hike it as well? Located in the south-west of St Lucia, it’s more than a mountain, it’s actually an active volcano — but don’t let that scare you off. Though it may seem like a crazy idea, the views from the top will blow you away. If you’re too scared to actually go like, hotels such as Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain offers breathtaking views so you can still get in some great shots of the twin peaks. Stunning view of the Pitons (Petit Piton & Gros Piton) from an elevated viewpoint with the rainforest and bay of Soufrière in the foreground. 02 Zipline through treetops in Costa Rica Did you know that ziplining was invented in Costa Rica ? So it’s only right that you pay homage to the experience in it’s birthplace. Though you may be afraid of heights, it’s important to shake off the fear to experience the child-like thrill, that you’ll only get by soaring through the forest. Not to mention those unbeatable bird’s eye views and the abundant wildlife living in the canopy. 03 Hot air ballooning in South Africa Picture this: you’re floating peacefully through the sky overlooking Pilanesberg National Park. You’re able to see the North-West Province off in the distance as you wander in amazement at the crisp blue sky and heavenly white clouds. Sounds lovely doesn’t it? Well, this could be you on your next trip to South Africa. Often an overlooked experience, this is the perfect way to experience the beauty and magic of the continent. Pilanesberg National Park, North-West Province, South Africa 04 Experience Carnival in Jamaica Yes, we know Trinidad may be the “Carnival of all Carnivals,” but trust us, there’s nothing like hitting the road in Jamaica. What makes this carnival so special is not just the soca vibes, but the infusion of reggae and rasta culture into the road march experience. Taking place annually in April, carnival lovers have made quickly Jamaica Carnival a favorite, so it’s only right that you start planning your Xodus Carnival experience for yourself. 05 See the Northern Lights in Iceland One of Iceland's most enticing opportunities for visitors is to see the Northern Lights, or known scientifically Aurora Borealis. Why else would you spend time in frigid weather all year round? What appears to be electrically-charged particles (i.e. electrons, protons, etc.) emitted from the sun collide with such elements as oxygen and nitrogen in the earth’s atmosphere. People travel from near and far to experience this life-changing event. The Northern Lights season in Iceland is from September to mid-April. Some sources will recommend November to February as the prime time for viewing the Aurora, as they are the darkest months with the longest possible window to see the lights. 06 Hang at the Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls in Zambia In most cases, we wouldn’t recommend associating yourself with the devil. But when it comes to the Devil’s Pool — it’s a once in a lifetime experience. You may have seen the photos or can just infer from the name, but it is no joke. If you are adventurous and a strong swimmer, you can sit in this pool and overlook Victoria Falls any time of the year during your visit to Zambia and the Royal Livingstone Man jumps into Devil's Pool at Victoria Falls. It looks like she will be swept over the waterfall but a thick lip of rock keeps people safe. Victoria Falls is nearly a mile wide and 360 feet deep and from the air, looks like the earth has been ripped 07 Party like a rockstar in Las Vegas They say what happens in Vegas, staying in Vegas. Unless you put it on social media of course. And who wouldn’t want to do it for the ‘gram while you’re partying it up like your favorite celeb? What may seem like a traditional vacation, is one that must be experienced by all. So if you’ve yet to experience the magic of Las Vegas, the infamous MGM and all of the city’s delicious restaurants such as CATCH and Primrose , grab your girls and let Vegas Girls Night Out do all the work for you. Because being a VIP has its perks! The company serves as the ultimate travel concierge ready to plan out the perfect girl’s trip. USA, Nevada, Las Vegas, Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada Sign 08 Go on a gorilla trek in Uganda There are so many beautiful experiences you can have on the continent, and gorilla trekking is definitely one of them. Not only is it a thrilling primate experience, but it’s also a once in a lifetime opportunity. Not to mention, the setting, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, is arguably one of the most mystical in all of Africa. The trek involves getting a little dirty and bushwhacking through thick jungle with an experienced local guide to find a troop of habituated gorillas.

