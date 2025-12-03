7 Reasons You Should Visit Charleston This Holiday Season

Courtesy of Explore Charleston, ExploreCharleston.com

Did you know that you can savor enjoy delicious food, delight in great shopping, learn about important Black history your Social Studies classes missed and stay at top-notch accommodations without breaking out your passport? Well, you certainly can experience all of this and much more in…Wait for it: Charleston, South Carolina!

Charleston is a goldmine for the adventurous traveler, the traveler seeking laid-back chill vibes, couples looking for a romantic getaway, families seeking ways to create fun memories together, girlfriends in search of a TikTok-ready vacay and even solo travelers on a mission to peacefully exhale. And during the holiday season, this Southern gem is overflowing with festive events and activities to enjoyxplore.

Here are 7 exciting reasons you and yours should consider a trip to Chucktown this holiday season!

Courtesy of Explore Charleston, ExploreCharleston.com

DIVINE DIGS

From quaint bed and breakfast inns to sprawling hotels, Charleston has the perfect accommodations for your taste and budget. Consider a stay at The Mills House Hotel which is Black owned (the stunning paintings in their lobby are worth viewinga visit even if you stay elsewhere) or Hotel Bennett to be treated like the queen you are. Other unforgettable lodging options include the Inn at Middleton Place (the property was just acquired by Salamander Hospitality under the direction of business mogul Sheila Johnson). If quaint and lowkey are more your speed, then the Black and husband-wife owned bed & breakfast, Parson Inn is for you. The Ryder Hotel goes all out with their holiday décor, as does the luxe Charleston Place – Tis the season!

AMAZING FOOD

There is an abundance of tasty Black-owned culinary options to choose from for a wide range of palettes in Charleston. Get your fix of traditional Lowcountry fare at Hannibal’s Kitchen. Their crab and shrimp rice never disappoints, nor do the many pics of past celebrity patrons along on the restaurant walls. My Three Sons of Charleston Gillie’s Seafood is another highly rated option for soul food done right and with warm hospitality to match. If authentic bar-be-que is what you crave, look no further than Rodney Scott’s where they serve up award-winning brisket, ribs, chicken, turkey, catfish and all the expected sides from hushpuppies to potato salad (sans raisins, of course). For a more upscale vibe, Bourbon N’ Bubbles is ideal for delicious cocktails, scrumptious cuisine and a gorgeous backdrop. And if you’re still craving some good eats before your flight back home, pop into Kardea Brown’s Southern Kitchen conveniently located in the Charleston International Airport.

HOLIDAY RAZZLE DAZZLE

The entire city of Charleston shows out during this time of year so expect lots of enchanting lights, garland and holly throughout the streets of the Holy City in December. There are dozens of things to do and see, however a few of note are S’mores in the Courtyard at the Mills House Hotel on weekend evenings, Ice Skating at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina and perhaps Charleston’s most unique holiday tradition, Aquarium Aglow at the South Carolina Aquarium. The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park is also a longtime Charleston fave and features over 2 million lights, more than 750 light displays, plus food and festive shopping. More fun activities including photo-ops with Santa Claus for the kiddos and sexy cocktail hours for the adults can be found here.

UNLIMITED CULTURE

A visit to the International African American Museum (IAAM) is a must when in Charleston. Located at the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the museum’s 38,000 square feet is home to moving exhibits that dig deep into our often-overlooked contributions to this country like those from the area’s Gullah Geechee population. For an additional look at the unsung contributions made by Black Charlestonians, check out Gullah Tours and tell guide Alphonso Brown that ESSENCE sent ya.

FOR US, BY US

Supporting Black-owned retailersbusinesses doesn’t stop when we travel, so here are some ESSENCE-approved spots to stop by during your Charleston stay. Grab last minute stocking stuffers like stylish jewelry and other trendy accessories at the colorful Black and woman owned boutique, The Tiny Tassel. If you’re searching for a quintessential Charleston item that also scratches your fashion itch, Gola Sweetgrass Sandals will do the trick. For impressive collectibles that give Rich Auntie vibes (in the best way possible), Estelle’s Colored Glass is a can’t miss destination. (Insider tip: The IAAM Gift Sshop is a treasure trove of carefully curated books by Black authors, cute tees and other chic items by Black creatives.)

LUXE SHOPPING

If you still have the energy (and funds in your bank account) for more shopping, a stroll along King Street is in order. Once named one of the Top 10 Shopping Districts in the U.S.A., King Street is home tooffers high-end retail establishments like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, trusted staples such as Anthropologie and J. Crew and is peppered with charming small-owned boutiques plus lounges and bars. The Shops at Charleston Place is yet another place for serious retail therapy.

Courtesy of Explore Charleston, ExploreCharleston.com

SERENE SOUTHERN SPIRIT

Part of Charleston’s appeal are the pleasant locals and relaxed feel of the city. While the hustle and bustle of the holidays can get overwhelming, a Charleston vacation iscan be a welcoming respite to take a beat, unwind and appreciate the true joy of the season that is often lost at home. It is surprisingly a walkable city (not too common below the Mason Dixon line) which makes it easy to visittravel to sites like City Market. While in the market, definitely make your way to Corey Alston’s Sweetgrass Baskets for exquisite handmade and authentic Charleston souvenirs. When you are ready to give your dogs a break, take a horse drawn carriage ride to explore more of downtown. For even more zen moments, a relaxing treatment at The Spa at Charleston Place, The Spa at Hotel Bennett The Dewberry Spa and/or Woodhouse Spa at Wentworth Mansion will melt away any residual winter blues.