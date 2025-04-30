The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Here’s How To Do A Solo Trip To The Dominican Republic

Getty

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve heard someone say they have dreams of traveling the world, but have nobody to go with. Long ago, I realized that sometimes the only thing standing between you and your travel dreams is your refusal to take a solo trip. The apprehensions are understandable; I get safety concerns or wanting to share memories with someone you love (or at least like). That said, we live in a world that’s exponentially evolving, meaning technology can quell many of our fears around solo travel. For instance, you can use the internet to research a destination before you go and read travel guides like this to gather information.

One way to get started as a solo traveler is to visit a country that is relatively safe and easy to navigate. The Dominican Republic is one of those destinations. If you dream of living out your island girl fantasies, this cultural melting pot can help you do just that.

Located on the Caribbean Island of Hispaniola, the Dominican Republic is notorious for its scenic beaches and mountain ranges. It’s also known for its diverse ethnic mix, including people of Spanish, African, Indigenous, and mixed heritage. Santo Domingo and Cap Cana are two cities within the Caribbean destination that can create a seamless solo travel experience. While Santo Domingo is the love language of history lovers, Cap Cana is a real estate and hotel tourist enclave and an ideal destination for travelers seeking an air of exclusivity and luxury. Here’s everything you need to know if the DR is on your travel wishlist.

Transportation And Accommodations

If you’re thinking of going to the Dominican Republic, Arajet is the DR’s flagship airline, and they offer direct, affordable flights from Miami. The airline also operates a route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Las Américas Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ). For people apprehensive about the safety and reliability of airlines nowadays, I can say the flight was safe, punctual, and reliable. I wasn’t holding my breath the entire flight.

Moving on to places you can stay when you get to this Caribbean destination, the DR isn’t short of options when it comes to accommodation. But as we know, not all accommodations are equal – location, aesthetics, and service are all factors that can make or break your experience. I stayed at Hotel Hodelpa Nicolas de Ovando (Calle las Damas) in Santo Domingo and felt like I was transported back to the 15th century. This particular hotel was the residence of the first governor of the Americas, Fray Nicolás de Ovando. It was transformed into a luxury hotel back in 2003 and is a central location for the solo traveler who wants tourist activities, food, and entertainment at their fingertips.





Although I appreciate a hotel with personality, there are times where I want a chain hotel to feed my need for familiarity while in a new city. I also perused around the Vertigo JW Marriott in Piantini, which is located in the heart of Santo Domingo’s commercial district. The hotel is on the luxurious side, as one would expect with a Marriott chain, and has a range of rooms to accommodate your needs.

Suppose you decide to head over to Cap Cana, a luxury gated community on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic. In that case, I highly recommend staying at Sanctuary Cap Cana. The rooms were impeccable, the views were breathtaking, and the food was delectable.



It was my first time at an all-inclusive adult resort, and it completely shifted the stereotypes I held about resorts as a whole. The entire facility was luxurious, and there was a range of activities to keep me occupied if I didn’t want to leave the resort. Karaoke nights, beach parties, a nightclub, five swimming pools (one saltwater), Cabanas, unlimited drinks, and snacks were just a few things I had access to. Guests can also participate in daily activities like yoga, beach volleyball, meditation, a bike tour, and more.



If the goal of your trip is a vibrant escape and rest, this may tick your boxes. Sanctuary may also be a top pick if getting a massage on vacation is a must-do. Exaggerations aside, the massage I got at the Sanctuary Spa was one of the best I’ve had and I have had many. The pressure was perfect and the ambiance helped me melt into the massage table and fully immerse myself in the experience.





Engaging And Adrenaline-Filled Tourist Activities

Santo Domingo is a stop I would recommend for every solo-traveler as it’s the capital of the country and also bustling with stories about the history and people of the Dominican Republic. I’m the type of traveler who likes to feel the heart of a destination, and Santo Domingo captures that.

The Zona Colonial is a historic area in Santo Domingo where Christopher Columbus settled in the New World, and the perfect place to visit if you want to indulge in historical monuments. It was also declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s characterized by old structures, cobblestone streets, museums, and restaurants.







My favorite destination in the historic neighborhood is the Centro Cultural Taíno Casa del Cordón, a cultural center with intriguing information about the colonial zone and the first inhabitants of the DR – the Taino and Arawak. They settled in the country before Christopher Columbus and the Spanish arrived, and were innovative and creative people. The museum does an excellent job of telling this important story and sharing compelling visuals of the Tainos people and their way of living.





You can also stop by the Museo de las Atarazanas Reales MAR, which is a couple of minutes away from Centro Cultural Taíno Casa del Cordón. The museum building itself is a history buff’s dream as it was once the site of a royal shipyard where ships were constructed for the Spanish Crown. Museo de las Atarazanas Reales is characterized by maritime archaeology and offers a guided tour that takes you on a journey through Dominican naval history. You’ll learn about the significant historic shipwreck sites from the 16th century onwards and see artifacts from the wrecks. Other sites worth seeing are the Catedral Primada de América, the first cathedral of the Americas, and the Alcázar de Colón.

For the adventure junkies out there (talking to myself) Scape Park is essential. Located in Cap Cana, this wonderland has every type of adrenaline-filled activity you can dream of, be it:

Ziplining

A cave expedition

Riding in Can-Am 4×4 off-road buggies

Walking the Blue Hole Cenote Trail

A rope challenge course

Sunshine cruise



I went on multiple zip lines and it was one of my most exhilarating experiences I’ve had.

For people who are more risk-averse and prefer fun in the sun activities like a water park, El Dorado Park is an option. It’s the largest water park in the Caribbean and features over 20 attractions, making it an activity that can easily fill an entire day. It is a family-friendly destination, which a solo traveler may appreciate as people surround you.



What I appreciated about El Dorado park is that it isn’t your average amusement park–there are lounge areas, VIP zones, private villas, and exclusive tents if you’d rather a more laid back experience.



Food

The Dominican Republic is a foodie’s heaven—I would go back to eat. I was surprised by the range of cuisines available and the quality of the food. My favorite restaurant in Santo Domingo was Makoto.

The cuisine is Japanese, and it’s some of the best food that has ever graced my palate. The crispy chicken dumplings, tuna crispy rice, and wagyu beef are all worth salivating over.



I’m not typically a dessert girl, but every single one I tried was a hit. Consider getting the Okinawan tres leches, toban yaki, which tasted like an apple crumble with a spin, or the baked chocolate mousse. The restaurant also has a picturesque decor, making it a photo-worthy spot, so dress your best when you go.

For the food lovers who enjoy fine dining, Zola Restaurant in Santo Domingo took the cake. I felt like I walked into an enchanted garden – the greenery was lush and inviting.

The food exceeded my expectations. I had a three-course meal, and the highlight for me was the Gorgonzola Salad.



The main course, a seafood dish with mashed potatoes, was also enjoyable as it was flavorful and filling.

If you’re looking for more of a lively dinner experience, consider heading to Maraca Restaurant in Santo Domingo. They have the most stunning portrait of a Black woman at the entrance, and the same art is at the center of their menus, creating a consistent theme.





The restaurant also had a speakeasy, which can be fun if you want to dance and have a good time in a separate space. Their drink menu was impressive, considering there were so many options, including traditional drinks and their own creations.

The Dominican Republic is easily one of my favorite Caribbean destinations, and there’s so much more to explore than what’s included in this travel guide.