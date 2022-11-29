The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, which means some of us are ready to hit the road. Some people enjoy travel more than others, but most hope to have an enjoyable experience. Following travel etiquette is one way to be cognizant of your travel environment and make it a memorable experience for yourself and those around you.

What is travel etiquette anyway? It’s about guidelines you follow when traveling to places, keeping in mind different cultures, views, and behaviors. It could also follow certain rules when moving through airports and engaging on planes.

What does that look like in action? Perhaps not filing your nails on a plane or not speaking to every stranger you meet. It could also be learning the cultural norms of the places you’re going to, which brings us to our first tip.

Don’t Leave Your Etiquette At Home

Have you ever been traveling and wondered whether people do some of the things they do in public at home? Exhibit A–leaving public toilets in shambles or playing music at the loudest volume with no headphones. It is normal to forget where you are and drift into a bubble, but be mindful of those around you.

“When traveling during the holidays, the same etiquette you use or observe in your daily life still applies,” says Gabby Beckford, a travel expert, and influencer based in Tacoma, Washington.

Learn Local Laws And Customs

Whether traveling to another state or to another county, do your due diligence by researching the laws, norms, and customs in that destination.

“In the Middle East and UAE, excessive PDA—public displays of affection—is forbidden, and in India, PDA, in general, is punishable by law,” says Sharinda Williams-Simmons, social media director, actress, and founder of the PTO Nomad.

Even if you’ll be within the U.S., remember that laws and customs can vary between states, down to traffic laws. The latter is important to know if you’ll be taking a road trip. In many cases, “I didn’t know” isn’t a good enough excuse, so know the dos and don’ts of where you’re going beforehand.

Avoid Assuming Everyone Celebrates The Same Holidays

Be mindful not to assume those around you celebrate the same holidays as you, especially when traveling internationally, says Beckford. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, or the New Year.

“The holidays present a unique opportunity to get to know other people and their cultures and traditions,” Williams-Simmons, says. “So, instead of assuming what someone’s holiday might be, take the opportunity to inquire and let them share with you.”

If you’re a chatty traveler who enjoys a little aisle or bag check-in chit-chat, you may want to keep this in mind.

Be Open-Minded

If you’ll be traveling out of the states, Williams-Simmons recommends being open to learning and embracing a different way of life.

“I often see tourists, especially from the States, approach other countries as if they should mimic the customs and nuances they find in their hometown,” she says. “This entitlement and closed mindset could be blocking them from a fuller, more meaningful experience when they travel. You will be surprised how many beautiful interactions you miss by not adapting to a country’s culture.”

Williams-Simmons also recommends going a step further by learning the local language of your destination if it’s not one you know. She suggests learning phrases like: “Hello, Goodbye, Thank you, Excuse Me, Please, Good Morning, You are welcome, Do you speak English? How much does this cost? I would like the check.”

Be Patient And Kind

Holidays are the best time of the year for some people and the worst for others. Think about those who have lost a loved one, are going through a divorce, are struggling with their mental health, or are experiencing financial hardships. Sometimes people act out when they’re going through things, and it isn’t a personal attack. As hard as it may be, try to keep this in mind before flying off the handle at people, be it at airports, a gas station, or in a new city.

“That cranky flight attendant or quiet seatmate might be going through things you are unaware of, so practice grace,” says Beckford.

She adds that people may be on edge for other cultural traditions or religious reasons.

“During the holidays, some people’s cultures might have them spending extremely long days performing certain customs, fasting for certain hours, or performing other traditional practices. The holidays are the time to exercise your patience and spread goodwill truly.”