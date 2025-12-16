Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross Is Doing Her Last-Minute Holiday Shopping On Your Favorite App

Uber Eats

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If you’re stressing over gifts to give family and friends during the holidays, Tracee Ellis Ross has you covered. The award-winning actress and entrepreneur, who comes from a big, famous family, knows all too well about the last-minute gift-giving scramble many people endure during this time of year. She has a solution that’s sure to lighten the holiday load: Uber Eats.

Ellis Ross teamed up with the app to give folks the gift of seamless food delivery during the holiday season. Now users can send their favorite meals and treats through the platform with the “Send as a Gift” option. Along with food delivered hot and fresh to chosen recipients, folks will also receive a special video message from Ellis Ross, produced by Betches Studio. Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, and Jake Shane are also featured in the campaign.

“Uber Eats brings me a sigh of relief and one less thing to think about. Between hosting, cooking, and running last-minute errands, sometimes a gift falls through the cracks. The click of a button, and your order is here? Sign. Me. Up,” says Ellis Ross, noting that the app “makes sending thoughtful, joyful, and jolly gifts so easy.”

What’s even better? “You can even include a little message from me,” she says. “How cute is that?”

For someone constantly on the go, Uber Eats makes navigating life’s busy seasons a little more manageable. Although she uses the app “year-round for breakfast, lunch, and dinner when I’m in New York or away from home,” Ellis Ross says she often relies on Uber Eats to help cut down holiday shopping. “Fall and winter are really the season of gift-giving,” she says. “Uber Eats helps me so much this time of the year when it comes to last-minute shopping during the holidays.”

More than just a food delivery app, Uber Eats users can help you obtain a variety of items from a plethora of businesses—not just restaurants, whether they’re gifts or your own essentials. “They truly have everything, no matter what I’m craving or in the mood for, it’s all right there. It could be dinner, groceries, or restocking my beauty essentials,” she says.

Need to stock up on Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty products like the recently launched Repair360 Leave-In Foam? Order it through Uber Eats. Want to give your favorite aunty the gift of hydration and winter glow with PATTERN Body’s new Nourishing Body Oil, or help your homegirl keep her hair intact with PATTERN’s Curl Cocktail Hair Set? Send it all through Uber Eats. “I love that you can order from Sephora on Uber Eats. It’s so smart and convenient, especially when I run out of PATTERN Beauty products while I’m on the road for work,” she shares.

And sometimes the best gifts are the ones you send to yourself. If holiday burnout has you in the mood for rest and relaxation, the star advises taking a break to enjoy one of her favorite holiday traditions—chilling out at home with the family. “I love just winding down with my family during the holidays,” she says, noting that this is the best time of the year to kick back with loved ones while eating food delivered from a family-favorite restaurant and watching heartfelt movies like her latest project, The Family McMullen, a sequel to the 1995 comedy, The Brothers McMullen, recently released on HBO Max.

“It’s a feel-good movie that I think will bring families together this season. For some family members, it’ll feel super nostalgic because they remember the original Brothers McMullen, so there’s something really special about that. It’s the kind of film that creates those warm, cozy moments we all love during the holidays.”

Whether it’s last-minute gift-giving or providing a moment of peace during frenzied holiday festivities, Ellis Ross says, “Uber Eats just makes it so easy.”