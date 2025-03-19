Toya Johnson-Rushing Says Setting Boundaries With Her Family Was Hard After Her Brothers Died

Getty



Toya Johnson-Rushing has always been a class act and continues to maintain that energy. During an interview with Carlos King, the 41-year-old gracefully discussed how she’s been setting boundaries with her family.

In the first season of her reality TV series, Toya & Reginae, the world had front-row seats for her family drama. Some of it was characterized by her younger brothers feeling entitled to her money and success. During the interview, Toya admitted that she hasn’t spoken to her youngest brother, Casey, since the last season of her show wrapped up.

“I’m not going to keep giving and giving and giving. Now my favorite word is no, and it feels amazing,” she explained.

Casey and Toya fell after he aired out their family business. Johnson-Rushing said that was the last straw for her. The reality TV star also shared that turning 40 was a turning point for her, shifting her perspective on dealing with people and setting boundaries.

“People will never change, they will keep operating with you the exact same way until you get to a place in your life where you have to set those boundaries no matter how it is,” she said. “If it’s disrupting your peace, you have to set those healthy boundaries and either I’ll deal with you from a distance or I’m not going to deal with you at all.”

The author added that setting boundaries over the years has been challenging because she lost two siblings. In 2016, her brothers Rudy and Josh Johnson were shot and killed on a 7th ward street in New Orleans.

Regarding boundaries, Toya also touched on her relationship with her ex-husband Memphitz, whom she married between 2011 and 2016 when they finalized their divorce.

The two split up because their marriage was “irretrievably broken, and there is no hope of reconciliation.” They broke up shortly after the producer displayed aggressive behavior towards her during their time on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, where they were attempting to fix their marital issues.

During the interview with King, Toya shared that her ex’s behavior took her aback as they didn’t have an aggressive relationship, and she never experienced abuse from him. The reality TV personality said it was likely an attempt to stay relevant and have a star moment on the show.

After clearing that up, Johnson-Rushing clarified that she disapproved of her ex-husband posting an image of them online shortly before she was set to marry her current husband, Robert ‘Red’ Rushing, in 2022.

“That wasn’t cool, you are really crazy.” Why would you post that and you know I’m getting married a week away.?” She said. “But I guess it was another attention seeking moment because it was a big moment in my life and you know you’d get attention from it.”