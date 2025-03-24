Toni Braxton’s Son, Denim Braxton-Lewis, Is A College Graduate!

Toni Braxton/Instagram

It’s hard to believe that Toni Braxton’s oldest son, Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, is a college graduate–but he is. The 23-year-old walked across the stage, and his mother couldn’t be prouder.

“My first born @denimbraxton, is officially a college graduate! 🎓” The singer wrote in a caption under an Instagram post of herself, Denim and his father Keri Lewis. “Words can’t even express how proud I am of you! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do! Proud #BoyMom! 🧡”

The Un-Break My Heart singer also shared clips from the graduation ceremony on her Instagram stories. In one of them, she wrote, “That’s my boy” as the crowd cheered and Denim crossed the stage.

The 23-year-old attended Grand Canyon University and studied sports management during his time there. Denim’s choice to study sports management isn’t a surprise considering he used to play basketball when he attended Oaks Christian High School.

When the 23-year-old isn’t busy studying, he’s in his modeling bag. The recent graduate and his younger brother Diesel walked as part of designer Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring 2022 runway show in Los Angeles.

Toni and Keri Lewis gave birth to Denim in 2001. The former couple married earlier that year but divorced in 2012 after 12 years of marriage. Luckily, according to an interview with AmoMama in 2021, their split didn’t negatively impact Denim.

“They kept a great friendship, which really helped me and my brother feel comfortable,” he told the platform.

“I think because they handled it so well and sat my brother and me down numerous times and explained it to us, it never really affected our relationship with them in a bad way, at least,” he added.

Toni and Keri have clearly continued doing a standout job seeing as they have now have a multi-talented graduate.

During the mentioned interview, Denim also praised his parents for teaching him this ‘biggest lesson’:

“Nothing comes easy – you have to work for what you want in life – and never limit yourself to one thing,” he said. This a lesson that keeps on giving. Congratulations, Denim!