Toni Braxton Was A Proud Mom At Her Son Diezel’s Howard University Graduation

Toni Braxton/Instagram

Toni Braxton is many things, but one of the proudest may be the mother of a graduate. Her youngest son, Diezel, recently graduated from Howard University, and the multi-award-winning singer couldn’t be more elated.

“I got the best Mother’s Day gift!” Toni began in an Instagram caption under a video from the graduation. “My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! 🧡 Proud #BoyMom”

The graduation was an understandably emotional moment for Diezel, who was moved to tears before he walked across the stage.

“Congratulations, nephew @diezel.braxton and @tonibraxton” Trina Braxton commented.

Diezel was surrounded by love on his big day with his grandma Evelyn Braxton, father Keri Lewis, and brother Denim in the crowd cheering him on.

Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis was born in March 2003 and was diagnosed with autism around the age of three. “A lot of times, parents are in denial because they want to think their child is perfect. But it’s just that these kids have to be taught differently,” The Man Enough For Me singer said regarding his diagnosis. “I’ve been embracing that. I’ve come to terms with it. He’s a wonderful kid.”

Despite having autism, Denim has excelled and explored a range of interests. At nine, the Howard alum appeared alongside his mama in the Lifetime movie, Twist of Faith, and at fifteen, he began modeling.

In 2020, Toni publicly stated that Diezel was no longer exhibiting signs of autism while speaking with Access Hollywood.

“My youngest son, as everyone knows, my son Diezel suffers from – or I should say suffered from autism,” she said. “He [has] no signs of autism.”

At the time, Braxton said she was “one of the lucky parents” because her son was “off the spectrum,” referring to the wide range of symptoms, skills, and levels of disability for those with autism, according to the NIH. However, experts argue that autism isn’t something that goes away although symptoms may reduce with age.

Congratulations to Diezel and the Braxton family on this significant milestone!