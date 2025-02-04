Tom Holland Had A Ball With Zendaya’s Family In Oakland

Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland have mastered being a famous but private couple. That’s why rare moments when they’re spotted out doing mundane couple activities tend to go viral. The actors were seen in Oakland, California, vibing at Zendaya’s family function over the weekend.

During one of the clips circulating, one of the party attendees said, “Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man,” while pointing the camera at Holland, 28. The Spider-Man actor was then seen casually engaging with partygoers and cradling a baby while asking how old the little one was.

Zendaya took Tom Holland to party with her family in the Bay and they were calling him Spider-man 😭😭pic.twitter.com/3dDdt2gaBr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 3, 2025

Social media users were impressed by how well the actor worked the room and blended in with Zendaya’s family. In a separate clip, Holland proudly filmed Zendaya on his phone while she danced with loved ones. One of the songs they jammed to on the dance floor was Ja Rule’s Livin’ It Up.

The couple shared news about their engagement in January when Zendaya popped out on the Golden Globes red carpet sporting her five-carat rock.

The Spider-Man stars unveiled their romance by going Instagram official in 2021, but they met during a reading for their hit film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Since then, we’ve seen snippets of their relationship, which is intentional. Both Zendaya and Tom prioritize privacy, although it can be challenging in the public eye.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told the Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Zendaya shared a similar sentiment, calling the public’s access to her personal life “confusing and invasive.”

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” the actress explained to the outlet. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

We’re grateful that we got to glimpse their sacred love and are looking forward to their union whenever it comes!