Todd Tucker And Kandi Burruss Spent The Holidays Together With Their Children

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker ended 2025 with major news: They announced they were getting divorced. Despite it looking like their proceedings were headed for turbulent waters, the former couple seem to be coparenting healthily, spending the holidays as a family.

In a recent Instagram post, Tucker shared pictures of himself, Burruss, and their children Blaze, 6, and Ace, 9, having a pool day and enjoying other attractions at a massive indoor water park and resort. In addition to hanging out in the new year, Tucker and Burruss also spent Christmas together as a family, rocking matching PJs.

“Happy New Year! Here’s my first SCHEME of 2026!” he wrote. “Create and enjoy moments w/ family. The Tuckers.” The comment section was filled with fans sharing encouraging messages and rooting for the former couple to give their love another try.

The post’s caption was also Tucker poking fun at a classic comment Burruss’s aunt Bertha made during one of the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Aunt Bertha and Burruss’s mother, Joyce, accused Todd of “scheming” to take her money and only being with her only for the financial benefits.

After news broke that Todd may potentially seek alimony, primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and final decision-making authority, the internet has been flooded with comments and think pieces suggesting Mama Joyce and Aunt Bertha were right all along. That said, in the divorce filing, Tucker stated that he and Burruss have been working well together to reach a fair agreement.

Considering she allegedly has an iron-clad prenup in place, it’s unclear how many of Tucker’s requests he’ll actually get if they go through with the divorce. The former couple had been together a long time. They were married for 11 years before November 2025, when Burruss announced her decision to file for divorce.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Fans were surprised when they learnt of the divorce since the longtime couple seemed like they were going strong. At the beginning of 2025, they marked their 11-year anniversary, and prior to that, they celebrated the immense success of the Broadway play they co-produced titled Othello, starring Denzel Washington.

We hope they can continue putting the kids first despite the end of their romantic relationship. That is, if it’s really over.