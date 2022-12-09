Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners

The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery.

To help you out, we sourced award-winning and Black winemakers from the Association of African American Vintners. From Black girl magic with the McBride sisters to bold red wines with Okapi, we recommended some of the most popular Black vintners and their wines to help you pair with holiday meals or gift purchases.

You can shop their wines on their websites, buy their bottles in stores, and visit their tasting rooms during the holiday with your family.

We have enough options to get you into the holiday spirit!