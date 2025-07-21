‘I've Never Been On A Real Date’ — Tisha Campbell’s Shocking Relationship Confession

Getty

Not everyone is lucky when it comes to love, but many people can say they’ve at least been on a date. Actress Tisha Campbell, 56, says that’s something that has never happened to her. The actress sat down for an interview with the Lip Service podcast and spilled the tea on her dating history.

“I’ve never really had a been asked on a proper date by a man to this day in my life,” Campbell started. “I always had boyfriends so I went from boyfriend boyfriend to marriage.”

The interviewer followed up and asked how the My Wife and Kids actress ended up in relationships without going on dates.

“…I was always like a catch or they wanted to snatch me up so I always had boyfriends,” she explained.

The Martin actress has been married once to fellow actor Duane Martin. The former couple were married for over two decades, having tied the knot in 1996. However, Tisha filed for divorce in 2018 but still coparents two children, Xen and Ezekiel, together. That said, the artist said she hasn’t dated many men in her 50-plus years.

“I don’t have a long roster, I don’t have a you know a long body count, so I just went straight from that to marriage, so the whole dating thing is all new,” she added.

As many women do, Campbell struggled to find her identity post-divorce, which is understandable after being with someone for almost three decades.

“One of the things that goes through your mind is ‘Who am I outside of this person?’ I took marriage, my wifely duties…and being a mother, that was at the forefront of everything. Career came second. I had to find myself,” she shared during a 2022 interview with Ebro in the Morning.

The actress appears to be rebuilding her confidence and finding it after her divorce. She recently admitted to getting a mommy makeover and said she has zero regrets about it.

“I recently got plastic surgery. It was a mommy makeover. I had extra skin from the baby, and a little bit of drop this here, and a little bit of drop this there, and they tightened me together,” Campbell said to Entertainment Tonight.

“We should be feeling good about ourselves, you know? I’m a single mom, not ready for dating, but I just wanted to feel good for me. First of all, I’m an open book. Second, I just think it’s more important to know why one does it,” Campbell said.