Tisha Campbell Got A Mommy Makeover And Has Zero Regrets

Tisha Campbell

Moms deserve to feel good about their bodies, especially after the many changes they experience when bringing life into the world. Tisha Campbell recently underwent a mommy makeover and said she feels good about her decision.

“I recently got plastic surgery. It was a mommy makeover. I had extra skin from the baby, and a little bit of drop this here, and a little bit of drop this there, and they tightened me together,” Campbell said to Entertainment Tonight.

The actress explained why she decided to undergo surgery and the importance of understanding your motivation when you do.

“We should be feeling good about ourselves, you know? I’m a single mom, not ready for dating, but I just wanted to feel good for me. First of all, I’m an open book. Second, I just think it’s more important to know why one does it,” Campbell said.

Not every celebrity who goes on the knife shares their decision publicly, but the My Wife and Kids actress chose to. When asked why she was choosing to discuss her mommy makeover, Campbell said,

“I think it’s more important to be honest to know that I didn’t get all this by myself. It’s nice to be a little more snatched around that area for me. It’s not for everybody, but it was for me.”

The mother of two showcased her slender waist and curves during the 2025 BET Awards, where she wore a figure-hugging, burgundy snakeskin print leather dress.

The producer currently has two children, Xen and Ezekiel, whom she shares with her ex-husband and fellow actor Duane Martin. The former couple married in 1996 but divorced in 2020.

The actress opened up after her divorce about how hard it was to rediscover herself outside of being a wife and mother.

“Going through and navigating and rediscovering oneself outside of the labels is one of the most devastating things one can go through in a relationship. But it’s a beautiful devastation,” she said in an interview with Ebro in the Morning. “Because when you’re going through it, you actually go through the five stages of grief. Then all of a sudden there’s an awakening. There’s an, ‘I can do this. I can navigate.”

It’s refreshing to see Campbell do something that brings her joy and fully own her decision.