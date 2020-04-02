April 1st kicks off national Stress Awareness Month, a time to be aware of what triggers stress and how to reduce the inflammatory responses in both our bodies and our minds. While every human is impacted by stress, Black women disproportionately report feeling stressed in comparison to our other female counterparts. Statistically, 1 in 2 Black women suffer from heartdisease, which can be triggered or exacerbated by stress. While there are a lot of societal, economic and environmental factors that contribute to this health disparity, there are ways we can combat stress factors individually and as a community.

Some of these remedies are found in the beauty of nature all around us. African American woman have used plant medicine and herbs to treat a wide variety of ailments. Enslaved African women carried and preserved theirknowledge of healing herbs to America through the Middle Passage, and its roots are still evident in our culture today. As tinctures or teas, lemon balm, ashwagandha and skullcap can be used as supplements to help with anxiety,reduce cortisol levels, and possibly reduce depression symptoms.

And while you’re boiling a pot of tea, it might be a good idea to invite afriend or two over as well. A study by the American Psychological Associationfound that talking things through with a best friend could help reduce the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, in our blood. Friendship is said to offsetthe impact negative experiences have on our mind. Since sisterhood is undoubtedly one of the pillars of the Black community, tapping into friendship is the perfect way to de-stress and connect with those you love.

But if in the moment talking to your girl isn’t enough, talking to a higher power may save the day. Black women have been synonymous with the Black church for generations, but those religious practices are now substantiated by science, too. In 1975, Herbert Benson, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, published a study that explained how meditation and prayer 20 minutes a day reduces chronic stress in the body. The best thing about prayer and/or meditation is that you can pause and do it at any point in your day. Some people prefer morning meditation before the fuss of the day begins, others prefer to do it during lunch breaks by taking a walk. There is no wrong way or wrong time to do it, but its effects onyour ability to process daily stressors are invaluable.

Aromatherapy is also a good way to quickly shift the energy when stress is getting you down. A tiny drop of lavender on your inner wrists or a cup of chamomile tea can help put your racing mind at ease. Pine scents alsowork wonders on lifting your overall sense of well-being. Whichever route you choose to de-stress, whether it’s church, sisterhood, or herbs, the very act of taking time to prioritize yourself is the definition of self-care. And every busy Black woman deserves a little more TLC.