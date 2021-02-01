For many of us, waking up to a body, mind and spirit that’s well-rested can set the tone of our entire day. During our first virtual ESSENCE Wellness House of 2021, we learned three crucial factors that dictate our sleep patterns.
Scroll through for a look at 5 questions we can ask ourselves to figure out how we can improve our sleep habits, and then watch the video above to hear more on how to consistently get a good night’s rest from Dr. Charlene Gamaldo, Medical Director of the John’s Hopkins Sleep Disorder Center.
01
How Much Sleep Can I Get Without An Alarm Clock?
“Figure out what amount of sleep you can get and feel rested, restored and ready to start your day.” -Dr. Charlene Gamaldo
02
Are My Electronics Disrupting My Sleep?
“We know that electronics have light that’s emitted out, and the electronics—whether it be your TV, laptop or iPhone—all of those things now have completely intruded upon our bedrooms. Much of that light is in what we call a spectrum of light that’s called “blue light.” That blue light will then go into the back of our eyes and it impacts certain hormones and chemicals that are really important for us to get to sleep.” – Dr. Charlene Gamaldo
03
Am I In The Correct Sleep Window?
“All of us have our natural [body] clocks and our natural rhythms called circadian rhythms. You want to go to sleep in the window that your body wants to go to sleep.” – Dr. Charlene Gamaldo
04
What Is My Quality Of Sleep?
“The quality of your sleep means, can you get to sleep without having any problems with [things like] pain, restlessness or breathing that would make it difficult to sleep?” -Dr. Charlene Gamaldo
05
Am I In Tune With My Body’s Sleep Needs?
“Most people need about 7 and a half to eight and half hours of sleep per night, but we’re all individuals. Some people need more, some people need less.” -Dr. Charlene Gamaldo