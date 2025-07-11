7 Tips For Hosting An Elevated Summer Dinner Party

Brittney Alexandra Winbush/Instagram

Summertime is here, and the living is easy, but it may not be the same sentiment when it comes to planning an elevated dinner party or knowing where to start.

When one thinks of an elevated summer dinner party, their mind will probably drift to an outside celebration with champagne, gorgeous floral tablescapes, and lanterns; however, one can have a fabulous soiree indoors or, better yet, an out-of-the-box theme.

But first, we need to understand the mechanics of making an elevated summer dinner party a hit. Of course, the success of the party has a lot to do with strategic planning, starting with establishing a theme, as well as personalization, as guests love to feel thought of, cared for, and catered to, and lastly, adding a few memorable moments to the party doesn’t hurt.

Expert event planner and hostess, Brittney Winbush, encourages us not to shy away from a good theme. “If you’re trying to elevate your dinner party, a theme might be the very thing that gets you there. A theme equals intention, providing direction for your color palette, menu, table layout, music, and even your outfit,” she says to ESSENCE. Check out more of her tips and tricks along with Michelle Gainey, an Atlanta-based wedding and event planner, summer party ideas, and how to execute them.

1. Set the Scene with a Theme

Do not shy away from a good theme. If you’re trying to elevate your dinner party, a theme might be the very thing that gets you there. A theme equals intention, providing direction for your color palette, menu, table layout, music, and even your outfit. Suddenly, everything becomes cohesive without you having to overthink it.

Here are some summer dinner party themes I’m loving right now:

Sea You Soon – A seafood-focused menu with seashell and pearl decor touches and chilled white wine, of course

Euro Summer – While everyone’s heading to Europe this summer, bring Italy or the South of France to your backyard with a curated wine station, light, lemon-forward pasta, and breezy linen everything

Farm to Table – Fresh produce (picked from your garden or the local farmer’s market), rustic plating, and a wooden table adorned with greenery and summer herbs woven throughout the dinner

A Night in the Garden – Your favorite summer florals, candles everywhere (preferably citronella to keep those bugs away), and a beautiful dinner under the stars

2. Make it Personal, Make it Yours

I love a host who treats their dinner party like it’s a mini brand activation and they are the brand! Think about the world of customization. This is your opportunity to add your signature to your party. I’ve made my own wine bottle labels to match the theme of the night, and I’ve even seen creators like @channelceronne create custom to-go boxes for leftovers that feel like little gift bags. There are so many opportunities to lean into your signature hosting style and create a personalized moment.

Other ideas: monogrammed cocktail napkins, stitched linen place cards, matchbooks with your party name, or custom QR codes linking to the playlist. These moments create a lasting impression that your guests will remember long after they leave.

3. Think Beyond Florals

Table styling isn’t limited to the dinner table. Every touchpoint [from the bar to the welcome area to even the bathroom] can contribute to the vibe. Yes, florals are beautiful, but don’t sleep on the incorporation of produce. Fruits and veggies add texture, color, and shape, and they often last longer and cost less than flowers.

Incorporate in-season summer produce, such as lemons, figs, peaches, grapes, tomatoes on the vine, or even fresh herbs. Cluster them, set them at the base of your floral arrangements, or use them as name tags (I once placed my guests’ name cards in the stalks of some chopped asparagus—it was such a gorgeous touch). The goal is to create dimension and movement, making the space feel alive and stylish.

Pro tip: Let your produce double as part of the meal or cocktail ingredients.

4. Welcome Your Guests with a Moment

The welcome moment is when guests should really feel like they’ve arrived. I love an interactive element here, especially if I need a few extra minutes to finish lighting candles or changing shoes.

For a summer dinner party, a DIY Spritz Station is perfect: set out recipe cards, garnishes like mint, basil, and citrus, a few base spirits (such as Aperol or elderflower liqueur), sparkling water, and cute drink toppers. It gives guests something to sip and do right from the start of the evening.

Other welcome moments I live for:

A styled grazing table (my go-to over the typical charcuterie board)

A photo corner with an instant or disposable camera, guests can grab and use throughout the evening

A signature scent at the entrance (I’m a candle girl, so I love a curated scented moment)

5. Make a Memorable Menu

Let’s be real: the food is the main event. Whether you’re cooking, working with a private chef, or preparing pre-prepared dishes, I always aim for a menu that feels thoughtful, seasonal, and a little extra. My guests look forward to what they’re eating; everything else is just the cherry on top.

In the summer, I love leaning into the grill – but let’s elevate it. I like to go beyond the usual burgers and hot dogs (though I do love a slightly burnt hot dog). For a more elevated approach, think:

Grilled oysters with garlic herb butter

A grilled veggie tray with seasonal produce, olive oil, flaky salt, and cracked black pepper

A whole grilled branzino, stuffed with citrus, garlic, and herbs like dill or Italian parsley

A perfectly grilled steak served with my signature chimichurri (a guest favorite every time)

Don’t stop at the food: with a meal this great, a printed menu on display is the final touch. I like to style mine right into the table setting or near the welcome drink station so guests know what to expect.

6. Presentation, Presentation, Presentation

If the menu is the star, presentation is the stage, and it’s what catapults your guests into the essence of your dinner party. The way you present your space, food, and drinks is what elevates the evening from a casual hangout to a curated experience.

You don’t need to break the bank to host beautifully, but a few thoughtful investments go a long way. I love using my parents’ old sterling silver servingware. This instantly adds charm and elegance to any spread. A gorgeous wine bucket, cocktails served on a tray you thrifted, and marble blocks to add height to your grazing table… the little touches set the tone.

In the summer, I prefer to serve family-style, letting the food become part of the tablescape. Dishes like grilled vegetables, steak with chimichurri, and a large summer salad take center stage, with florals and fresh produce tucked between platters.

7. Ease Is the Ultimate Elevation

A truly elevated dinner party isn’t about perfection; it’s about ease. When things feel smooth, relaxed, and seamless, your guests get to settle in and enjoy. But that ease doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of a thoughtful, prepared host. Here’s how I make it happen:

Preparation is KEY.

The day of should be reserved for finishing touches only. Marinades are done, the table is set, and the music is ready. Think of it as a soft opening… not a full production.

A Hostess Checklist is your saving grace.

I always keep one on hand to cross my T’s and dot my I’s. The last thing you want is to forget the ice or the playlist. Walk through your space an hour before and check every corner.

Give yourself time to get ready.

You are part of the experience. Set aside 30–45 minutes for yourself. Shower, throw on that perfect hosting outfit, pour a little something, and ease into host mode. No one needs to see the chaos it took to get here (that’ll be your little secret).

Set the mood with intention.

Lighting, scent, and music are your three silent co-hosts, especially the music! I test all three at least 20 minutes before guests arrive.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Delegating is not a weakness; it’s a superpower (not just in hosting, but in life). Let a friend greet guests, ask a cousin to pour drinks, or light candles. Hosting should be enjoyed, and sharing the load makes room for that joy.

Party Ideas!

Here are several ways to transform your next summer dinner party into an experience that does more than entertain; it brings people together, according to Michelle Gainey, Atlanta-based wedding and event planner:

Private Line Dancing Class:

A private line dancing class brings instant energy, laughter, and connection, plus, it’s the perfect post-dinner activity once the cocktails kick in.

What You’ll Need:

Space: A backyard, rooftop, or even a cleared-out living room works.

Instructor: Hire a local pro who can teach both classics and a modern remix.

Attire: Encourage guests to show up in a dress code – maybe western glam with boots, fringe, denim, and a little sparkle.

Extras: Serve themed cocktails like a spicy peach margarita or bourbon lemonade.

Why It Works: Movement breaks the ice. No one’s checking their phone when they’re two-stepping with new friends. A well-timed group dance lesson replaces awkward small talk with shared joy.

Tableside Mixology Class:

Let your cocktails start the conversation. Instead of a typical bar setup, turn drink-making into a moment with a live mixology demo right at the table.

What You’ll Need: