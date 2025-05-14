Tina Knowles Shares The Reason Why She Divorced Richard Lawson: 'I Woke Up'

Getty

One of the latest celebs to release a memoir is Tina Knowles. The new book titled Matriarch has been sparking conversation, likely because it gives insight into the often private life of the Knowles family. One of the current topics of discussion from the memoir is Knowles’ former marriage to Richard Lawson.

The fashion designer had a lightbulb moment in July 2023 when she “woke up” and became convinced that her marriage “needed to end.” Although the 71-year-old realized Lawson had great characteristics, she no longer felt they had a positive relationship.

The author shared that she did speak to Lawson about her feelings “for some time” but didn’t feel like it was working. That’s when Knowles said she realized that she “deserved so much more.”

Ultimately, the mother of two “wanted to be happy” and thought she “would never feel whole, cherished, loved, and respected” in her marriage to the actor, according to the book. Additionally, Knowles felt pressure to show others they could “find a second chance at love.” The designer was previously married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011. She married Lawson a few years later in 2015, proving you can find love again during your golden years. However, she knew she needed to choose herself despite how the public would feel. The matriarch filed for divorce in July 2023.

“I made the decision to divorce with a heavy heart but totally without malice, and I have not lost a night of sleep over it,” wrote Knowles. She added that she noticed a difference in how she experienced heartbreak after filing for divorce the second time around. When her marriage to Mathew Knowles ended, she felt like she “was going to die,” she wrote.

Despite going through another breakup, Knowles said she “thrived” amidst the divorce, as she was able to focus on ‘the things that bring me joy and security’ in life beyond romance. Knowles’ self-confidence grew, and she was confident she “would lead a fulfilled life” on her own.

That said, Knowles did recently tell PEOPLE she’s dating someone new. “I am spending time with a friend,” she said, adding that he’s a “very nice gentleman. We’ll see what happens.”