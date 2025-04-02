Tina Knowles Proudly Shares Beyonce’s Main Parenting Rule And Reflects On Motherhood

Getty

Tina Knowles is a proud mother and admires how her daughter Beyoncé approaches motherhood. The 71-year-old spoke to E! News at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 29, and shared the Renaissance singer’s top parenting rule.

“They are always her first priority,” she told the outlet, adding, “no matter what else is going on.”

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer is raising twins Rumi and Sir, 7, and daughter Blue Ivy, 13, while also dominating the music industry. Considering Beyoncé is so private about her personal life and we don’t get to see her in parent mode much, it’s refreshing to hear this information from her mother.

Knowles also touched on the nature of motherhood and how it’s a never-ending role.

“Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support,” she said. “It’s nice to be recognized for that.”

She continued, “It never ends, which is the best part. I’m still a mom. I’m 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first, and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

The author is also a mother to Solange Knowles, who has her only child, Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr.

Tina was named the inaugural Mother of the Year honoree at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. During her speech, the 71-year-old thanked both her daughters for the opportunity to mother them.

“I want to thank my daughters, Solange, Beyoncé, Kelly [Rowland], [niece] Angie [Beyincé], and also Michelle [Williams], LaTavia [Roberson] and LeToya [Luckett],” she said during her acceptance speech. “I got to mother you all in some way, and you believed in me early on to dress you and give love [and] creative input. Thank you, Mathew Knowles, who always fought for me, and I thank God Almighty for the privilege to be a mother. I’ll always say it’s the best job I’ve ever had. I dedicate this award to my amazing mother, Agnes, and all the mothers out there who have supported their kids in their dreams. Thank you.”