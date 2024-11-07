TikTok's Winter Arc Trend: Should You Focus On Self-Improvement Before 2025?

Getty

TikTok’s newest viral trend, “Winter Arc,” is all about prioritizing and accomplishing goals before the New Year.

While people usually rest, making time for their families, or putting their wellness routines first, this trend flips the traditional Q4 seasonal slumber onto its head. The Winter Arc encourages people to focus on self-improvement during the last 90 days of the year, making the case that it’s now the perfect time to set goals and accomplish them while also being intentional about recharging and preparing for the new year with a clear and productive perspective.

With 1.7 million views and counting, the trend is a hit mainly because it helps people who may have been struggling with a goal to lock in and get it done before the New Year, which is only several months away. Given the tight timeline (three months), people who choose to participate in the trend have an increased incentive to actually see results and enter 2025 better, self-actualized, and more mindful.

TikTokkers who are doing this challenge are mainly focusing on fitness, which can be good for warding off seasonal depression. Others are choosing to consistently meal prep, cut out alcohol, and conduct active hangouts with friends. However, this trend can quickly go overboard, as overworking yourself to achieve goals in a short amount of time can be unrealistic and tiresome.

From waking up at 3 am every day to reading copious amounts of books, cutting people out of your life, and rigid dieting, it can be a bit much and ultimately not helpful. Instead of placing unnecessary pressure on yourself, consider pacing out your goals and resting to come into the New Year stronger, wiser, and better. Here are some tips to healthily focus on self-improvement before 2025 begins.

Spend time with yourself: The quickest way to achieve your goals and create a balance in yourself with wellness at the center is to sit down with yourself and take inventory of what your spirit needs in your next season. While accomplishments may be your desire, your body might tell you to prioritize rest and genuine connection with others.

Write down your goals: Compile a list of goals you’d like to see materialized so you don’t get overwhelmed by all the things you’d like to achieve. Journaling is also a strong manifestation practice and can help provide clarity.

Make a plan to achieve your goals: After you’re clear on your goals, it’s time to put together a reasonable timeline for yourself to accomplish those goals in a healthy way and without putting unneeded pressure on yourself.