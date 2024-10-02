Can TikTok's 'Orange Peel Theory' Help Strengthen Your Relationship?

Getty

Can peeling an orange for your partner really prove your love, kindness, and admiration for your partner? According to TikTok, the answer is yes. The viral ‘Orange Peel Theory’ also comes with a challenge, which includes asking your partner to peel an orange for you. If your partner agrees to peel your orange, it shows they care for you and are willing to help with small tasks.

If they refuse, the relationship is challenged, as they aren’t willing to do small and helpful functions for you. The theory is based on the idea that doing small acts of kindness for your partner proves your love for them. However, some believe the ‘Orange Peel Theory’ isn’t a sure way to judge your partner’s love for you, as it is likely much more nuanced and layered than your significant other doing one small thing for you.

This theory also encourages loved ones always to do something to prove their love, which isn’t necessarily healthy. Also, your partner might be tired or not in a good mood that day, which is normal. Instead of tricking and testing your partner, consider communicating your love languages openly to strengthen your relationship.

The ‘Orange Peel Theory’ speaks to an important aspect of relational health: love languages. Establishing love languages is essential in any partnership. The five love languages are words of affirmation, physical touch, acts of service, receiving gifts, and quality time, and the theory highlights the acts of service. If your partner peels the orange, they’re performing an act of service, but maybe acts of service aren’t as important to your partner; it’s essential to consider that, too. It’s perfectly okay and expected to have differing love languages, so don’t worry if you and your partner realize you’re not on the same page.

Part of the power of love languages is that they can help us see how we might be missing each other’s needs and offer us opportunities to learn how to meet better and nurture our partners. You should note that the ‘Orange Peel Theory’ isn’t an adequate way to assess whether your relationship is healthy or if it proves that someone loves you. It’s important to know that testing someone in a relationship is never an ideal way to feel closer.

Here’s what you should do outside of the ‘Orange Peel Theory’ to strengthen your relationship:

Communicate openly: Sit down with your partner, express your needs, and let them share what they want from you. Then, come to a happy medium.

Review each other’s love languages: Consider your love language first before asking about your partners. Next, share your love languages with your partner to compare and contrast.

Do small acts of service and kindness for eachother: Keep a running list of small acts of kindness you can do for each other often.

Go to couple’s therapy: Sometimes, you might need a neutral third party to help guide conversations and streamline relational issues. Consider investing in a skilled couple’s therapist.