Tika Sumpter Just Released A Skincare Line For Moms And We're Obsessed

Yummy Tummy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tika Sumpter has worn many hats: actress, author, producer, and podcast host. Now, the melanated beauty is stepping into a new role as a beauty entrepreneur. On August 25, the multihyphenate officially launched Yummy Tummy, a clean, multi-use skincare line created with mothers and babies in mind. Sumpter’s new product is unique in that it addresses the needs of moms from pregnancy to postpartum. Considering pregnancy can trigger a host of skin challenges, like melasma, rashes, changes in pigmentation, and stretch marks, it’s a much-needed product.

“When I dreamed up Yummy Tummy, I was deep in the thick of it, trying to care for my baby, my body, and myself with zero time, way too many tabs open, and a whole lot of love,” Sumpter said in a press release. “I wanted simple, clean, trustworthy care. Not just for stretch marks, sore nipples, or dry skin, but for those in-between moments when you just need something to feel good again. So I made it.”

The brand’s hero is its three-step hydration system, designed to nurture skin during pregnancy, postpartum, and the busy years that follow. Yummy Tummy focuses on providing daily nourishment, deep hydration, and targeted healing for your skin and is free of parabens, paraffin, and harsh chemicals.

The trio includes Nurture Oil, a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that doubles as a gentle bonding oil for babies. There’s also the Nurture Cream, a rich cream that delivers deep hydration to soothe tight, stretched, or dry skin. Lastly, there is the Nipple & Skin Balm, a multi-tasking treatment safe for breastfeeding mothers, yet equally effective on elbows, hands, and rough patches.

Rooted in natural ingredients and backed by science, Yummy Tummy builds on the idea of flexible, accessible rituals. The line is made to meet mothers exactly where they are and can be integrated into their daily self-care routines.

Since welcoming her daughter Ella-Loren in 2022, Sumpter has used her voice to spotlight the complexities of modern motherhood. Some of her achievements include creating the children’s podcast Adventures of Curiosity Cove and penning the picture book I Got It From My Mama. Yummy Tummy extends that same ethos into the wellness space, prioritizing care, comfort, and connection for women navigating motherhood’s many chapters.

With the holidays around the corner, Sumpter’s new venture is giftable. Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, a new parent, or yourself, Yummy Tummy looks to offer skincare that feels like self-care, reminding moms that they deserve plenty of pampering too.