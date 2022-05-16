Tika Sumpter Is Married! See 10 Photos Of The Star And Husband Nick James From Over The Years

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tika Sumpter became a Mrs. over the weekend, and as a shock to no one, she was a stunning one.

The beauty shared details of her May 14 nuptials in Cabo San Lucas, sharing a photo with Brides of one of her beautiful wedding images, all shot by Jana Williams of Jana Williams Photography.

“We’re excited to be together and continue the journey,” Sumpter says of marrying her longtime beau. We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn’t just for the party. It was really for us.”

With the the help of Amy Abbott Events wedding planner Ximena Perez, the couple’s theme was “Modern boho-chic” according to the star. They had an oceanfront ceremony at the Chileno Bay Resorts and Residences, literally saying “I do” on a sandy beach before sunset.

They invited their closest friends and family for the destination wedding. Sumpter said she had their experience more in mind during the planning process than herself or Nick’s.

“It was a real celebration of all the people who have held us up on this journey to make it what it is,” she told the publication. “They’re really part of that thread. It was almost like a gift for them to really love where they are, love being together, and just overall having a really great time.”

As the star said they were a solid couple long before walking down the beach-y aisle, she doesn’t see much changing in their lives now that they’re husband and wife. But she is excited about their new titles.

“I don’t know how much is going to change with the newlywed stamp. It’s going to be fun to call Nick my husband and hear him call me his wife,” she said. “I think we just cemented what we already are, and all of our friends were witnesses to that. It’s a continuation of the journey, but I’m looking forward to doing what we’ve been doing, which is making sure that we have a solid foundation. Making sure we’re strong. It’s not a sprint, this journey, it’s definitely not a sprint.”

The two met while working on the set of the OWN hit The Haves and the Have Nots and reportedly have been dating since 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Ella, together in 2016, and in 2017, the actress revealed that she was engaged. Check out a few super cute photos of the couple from over the years, courtesy of their Instagram accounts.