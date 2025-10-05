Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Opens Up About Connecting With The Non-Binary Community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Tiffany Pollard attends I Only Wear MAC Event at MAC Soho on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics)

Reality TV legend Tiffany Pollard has always been a straight shooter, especially when it comes to sharing her true self.

During an interview with PinkNews, where Pollard is promoting her new reality competition series Slayers: Wheel of Fate, the actress shared that she resonates with the non-binary community. Individuals who identify as non-binary believe their gender identities don’t neatly fit into traditional male/female categories.

“I really do resonate with non-binary because I feel like we are so dual without even recognizing it,” Pollard, 43, shared. “Because it takes two sexes for us to get here, so some days I may feel a lot more masculine and sometimes I’m super feminine, and that’s OK.”

Pollard joins other celebs like Janelle Monáe, Kehlani, Indya Moore, Big Freedia, and Young M.A., who also identify as non-binary.

This isn’t the Celebrity Big Brother cast member’s first time speaking up about her gender identity. In 2023, she shared publicly that she identifies as queer. Speaking on her journey, Pollard also went down memory lane, sharing that she had her first kiss with a girl in junior high and it just felt right.

“The first time I ever really kissed a girl, I think it was in junior high, and I knew, and it was fine. It felt good, it felt right. It had to happen at some point,” she said.

“You gonna come out of that closet and once you do it’s like, ‘OK, wow, this world is open to me in new ways and sweetie, shoving me back in the closet is never going to be an option.’”

The TV personality is owning her gender identity and creating safe spaces for other non-binary and queer individuals. The new competition series, which Pollard is the executive producer and host of, features 10 queer gamers competing against one another in an immersive experience for a chance to win $25,000.

The New York native is often referred to as “reality TV gold” after becoming a breakout star on VH1’s Flavor of Love, starring rapper Flavor Flav. Over the years, she has garnered the support of the queer community, to whom she attributes much of her success.

“I feel like if I didn’t have such a strong connection with the queer fanbase that I have, I don’t know if I would still be in the game as prevalent as I am.”