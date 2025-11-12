Surprise! Tiffany Haddish Just Got Married—To Herself  

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Comedian Tiffany Haddish recently held a wedding ceremony in Africa. The most surprising thing about the wedding is that Haddish didn’t have a groom; she married herself.

“I thought to do that because first, I wanted to have a little party,” the 45-year-old told The New York Post regarding the nuptials. “Second, I also wanted to hold myself accountable for some things,” she added.

The ceremony can be seen in the comedian’s new Peacock docuseries Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, premiering Nov. 13. It follows the Girls Trip actress as she explores Africa with her girlfriends and the many lessons she learns along the way.

Self-love is the driving force behind Haddish’s recent wedding. She explained that she got married to honor her relationship with herself. She even has a wedding ring.

“If you’re going to keep any promises in life, the promises you make to yourself are the main ones you need to be keeping,” she stated. “That’s the longest relationship you’re going to have … So, f–k it, I’m marrying me.”

Marrying yourself may be unconventional, but it’s not unheard of. Singer Mya married herself as the concept for her “The Truth” music video, which she released in 2020.

Haddish, who hasn’t been publicly linked to a man in some time, also joked that her new commitment to self has been like bees to honey in her dating life.

“I’m getting more dates now, when I tell [men] I’m married.” She added, “Sometimes I wear my wedding ring and people are like, ‘Oh, my God, where did you get that?’ I’m like ‘Africa. I’m married!’”

The last high-profile relationship the actress had was with rapper Common between 2020 and 2021. The relationship ended abruptly with Common initiating the breakup over the phone, according to the comedian. But his version of the story was that the breakup was mutual.

“It wasn’t mutual,” Haddish said during an interview with the Washington Post in 2023. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

That breakup didn’t keep Haddish from staying open to love. She shared that she was back on dating apps in 2021. By 2024, she was seen spending time with Bitcoin investor and former lawyer Marvin Jones on several occasions; however, that fizzled over time.

There are indeed no guarantees with love, but it’s certain that you’ll always be with yourself.