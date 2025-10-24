Tiffany Haddish Finds Healing—And Sisterhood—In Africa In New Travel Docuseries

Peacock

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is inviting fans along for a journey unlike anything she’s shared before. Her new six-part Peacock docuseries, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, follows the Girls Trip star on an unforgettable adventure across Africa.

For four weeks, Haddish travels with her longtime best friends Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark to have a good time, of course, but to also do some bonding, confront some truths, and do some healing.

TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF — “Let the Healing Begin” — Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Sparkle, Selena, Tiffany Haddish, Shermona — (Photo by: David Bloomer/PEACOCK)

“These girls are my real friends, my day ones,” she said in the trailer. “I just really wanted to be with people I feel safe with, [who] I don’t have to perform for.”

The four of them explore breathtaking destinations across the African continent including Cape Town, South Africa; Victoria Falls and Harare, Zimbabwe; and Zanzibar, Tanzania. The series not only captures the beauty of the continent but also the joys of sisterhood, showcasing how shared laughter and vulnerability can strengthen lifelong bonds.

Throughout their travels, the women dive headfirst into new experiences like bungee jumping and feeding giraffes, pushing them out of their comfort zones and into vulnerable moments. In true Tiffany Haddish fashion, there’s plenty of humor, but this time, viewers also get to see a more introspective side of the star. As she reflects on her life, success, critics and healing journey, Haddish opens up about personal growth and her deep connection to Africa.

We may also witness the 45-year-old tie the knot. Either to someone special, or possibly even herself. “I for damn sure didn’t expect to come back married,” she said towards the end of the trailer.

TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF — “We’re Going to the Motherland” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Tiffany Haddish, Sparkle, Selena, Shermona — (Photo by: David Bloomer/PEACOCK)

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG, Will Packer Media, Glass Slipper Pictures, She Ready Productions, and 1oneninety5 Productions. Executive producers include Haddish, Jeff Jenkins, Will Packer, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, Richard Brown, Russell Jay Staglik, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, J.J. Duncan, and Natalie Neurauter.

All six episodes of Tiffany Haddish Goes Off will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning November 13.