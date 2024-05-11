For Some Reason, Tiffany Haddish Was Asked Her Opinion On Common's New Relationship With Jennifer Hudson

David Livingston/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has been doing media tours to promote her new book I Curse You with Joy. On one of her latest stops, which was a visit to the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the comedian was asked what she thinks about her ex-boyfriend Common’s relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

“I love Jennifer,” Haddish, 44, told Hoda Kotb. “I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please.”

She also made it known that Common didn’t get a spot in her new book, which is a collection of essays that offer a glimpse into the highs and lows of her life.

Specifically, Haddish said, “There’s a lot of common men” in her new essay collection but Common himself is “not in” it.

The Girls Trip star and rapper dated back in 2020 during the pandemic. However, in the past, Haddish noted that they’d met years prior. Their relationship didn’t last very long–it ended in August 2021 and the author has alluded to being blindsided by the breakup, saying in past interviews that the breakup wasn’t mutual. This was in response to Common saying the breakup happened because they were both busy with work, and the split was mutual in interviews.

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course,'” she told The Washington Post months after they went their separate ways. She also briefly touched on how the breakup transpired during her chat with Kotb.

“It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’” she explained. “And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like,” Haddish explained to the Today co-anchor.

Hudson and Common were first linked romantically in 2022, but the Dreamgirls actress debunked the rumors that year. However, in 2023, it became apparent that they were indeed a couple, and they’ve since been spotted out on several date nights, including one to see Usher perform in Las Vegas. Common even came to visit his love on her TV show earlier this year to promote his new book and discuss their blossoming relationship.

“I’m in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” Common said, without mentioning Hudson’s name. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented.”

He added at the time, “This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”