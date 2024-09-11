Why Tiffany Derry’s Shef F+W Festival Is a Game-Changer For Black Chefs And The Culinary Industry

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Chef Tiffany Derry attends Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival Park on November 11, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/WireImage)

Dallas is about to experience a culinary takeover like never before.

From November 8-10, Chef Tiffany Derry is hosting the inaugural Shef F+W Festival, a three-day celebration of food, wine, and purpose-driven hospitality. Known for her incredible talent and dedication to empowering the next generation of chefs, Derry’s newest venture marks an exciting chapter not just for her career, but for the city of Dallas as well.

In a city known for its love of food, the Shef F+W Festival stands out, particularly because of its Black ownership—a rarity in Texas’ booming food festival scene. Derry has brought together some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Kwame Onwuachi, Carla Hall, and Kevin Bludso. And with a lineup like this, it’s no surprise that Shef F+W has already generated serious buzz. But this festival is about more than great food—it’s about creating change.

Through her company T2D Concepts, co-founded with Tom Foley, Derry has always championed causes that push the culinary industry forward. At Shef F+W, proceeds will go toward developing Recipe, a platform designed to provide personal and professional growth opportunities for hospitality workers, especially those from underserved communities. The festival will also feature a scholarship for women in the culinary arts, further solidifying Derry’s commitment to fostering talent.

Dallas already has an incredible food scene, but Derry’s Shef F+W Festival elevates it in a way that’s truly transformative. The intimate dinners, wine pairings, and panels are sure to impress foodies, but the deeper mission—to improve the hospitality industry—is what will leave a lasting impact.

And let’s not forget the festival’s location: EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, an entertainment mecca that’s about to become Dallas’ newest hot spot for foodies. Attendees will be able to compete in a pickleball tournament with chefs, sip on whiskey from Uncle Nearest, and enjoy the Grand Tasting Experience featuring a who’s who of culinary talent. The festival culminates with Carla Hall’s debut of her one-woman show, a truly special moment that promises to be both entertaining and inspiring.

What makes Shef F+W special isn’t just the food or the star power—it’s the purpose behind it. Derry has always used her platform to drive social change, and the festival will raise funds to support Recipe, a project that will provide the resources hospitality workers need to thrive. This isn’t just a celebration of food; it’s a festival with a heart, and that’s what sets it apart.

For me, this festival represents a shift in how we experience food festivals—not just as indulgent weekends, but as opportunities for real industry transformation. And trust me, you don’t want to miss it.