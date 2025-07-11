'Tiana’s Joyful Celebration' Disney Exhibition Will Tour Museums Starting In 2026

Disney

Princess Tiana from the hit movie, The Princess and the Frog, was released in 2009 and is still timeless. More recently, a traveling exhibition that extends Princess Tiana’s story to a fully immersive museum experience called Tiana’s Joyful Celebration will be coming to a museum near you. The new exhibition was brought to life by a collaboration between creatives from Walt Disney Imagineering and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The new collaboration, which was announced at our 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, begins March 7, 2026. The exhibition’s official launch will take place at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Come 2027, a nationwide tour will kick off and stop at 12 additional cities nationwide.

“We want people who may not know her to get to know this beautiful princess who is full of strength and vigor and pride and joy,” said Carmen Smith, senior vice president of creative development, product content, and inclusive strategies for Disney Parks.

As per what people can expect from the exhibition, it will include a series of fun, interactive, multi-sensory experiences inspired by the music, food, and people of New Orleans.

In this enchanting new adventure, Princess Tiana brings her whole community together for a spectacular parade. She’s been planning a lively celebration in her old neighborhood with friends and helpers.

However, on parade day, there’s an unexpected twist: they discover their start time has been moved up. Consequently, there’s a race against the clock to finish the floats and decorations before time runs out.

That’s where exhibition guests come in. Tiana sends out an urgent invitation for help and needs everyone’s unique skills to help achieve her goal of finishing the parade on time.

Ultimately, guests will dive into the vibrant world of New Orleans as they lend their talents to the cause. From creating festive crafts and joining in the rhythms of lively street music, guests will experience the magic of Mardi Gras as they help Princess Tiana.

The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction launched at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort last year, and this new exhibition was created in the spirit of the ongoing attraction. If it comes to a city near you, be sure to check it out!