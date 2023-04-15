Mama Odie Set To Appear In ‘Princess and the Frog’ Disney Attraction In 2024

Courtesy of Disney

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction inspired by the movie The Princess and the Frog, is coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The announcement was first made in 2020. The newest addition to the upcoming attraction is Mama Odie, voiced by actress Jenifer Lewis in the original film.

New Orleans artist and YAYA Arts Center alumna Sharika Mahdi was commissioned to do a four-part series, which pays homage to mama Odie, a 200-year-old bayou fairy godmother. The piece is a muse for the Disney team for how Mama Odie will show up throughout the attraction at the theme park. Mahdi’s pieces add a local, New Orleans point of view to the attraction, which is key considering the film is based in the historic city.

When the attraction finally is live, guests can expect a musical ensemble featuring original Disney characters, new Audio-Animatronics figures, and diverse critters that emulate New Orleans music. Lovers of the film can of course anticipate hearing some original music too. It fits in perfectly with Mardi Gras season, which is around the time the attraction will be set in.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also narrate the next chapter of the princess’ story post her opening a food business. To thank her family, friends and community for the success of her endeavor, she’ll be throwing a party during Mardi Gras.

The attraction opens in Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.