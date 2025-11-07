Exclusive: Tia And Tamera Mowry Share How They Celebrate The Holidays Together—Even Miles Apart

HomeGoods

If you’re one of the people who started putting up your holiday decor the minute the last Halloween candy was handed out, you no longer need to hide that you’re already feeling the spirit. In fact, HomeGoods says, embrace it.

Every November 1, the home decor retailing giant celebrates “Deck the Everything Day.” On the occasion, the store opens its doors early to help shoppers tap into their inner HomeGoods Holiday Carol, the alter ego of shoppers who can’t wait to stock up on the newest, cutest, sparkliest, shiniest items to dress their space in ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The celebration is necessary, considering HomeGoods conducted a survey that found 63 percent of people (among 1,000 early decorators and 500 non-early decorators) believe adorning your space early invites judgment. But 72 percent admit they come alive this time of year. There’s something joyous to look forward to, and evoking that around your place adds to the good vibes. So why wait?

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley can certainly attest to that. The actresses, lifestyle mavens and moms have teamed up with HomeGoods to celebrate their own inner Holiday Carol, as they believe the earlier the better to style your space for the season. ESSENCE chatted with your favorite twins to learn more about their essentials for holiday decorating, their favorite memories from this time of year as kids, and how they spend this season together, even when they’re apart.

ESSENCE: What do you recall most about the way your home was decorated when you were kids, and what design traditions inspired how you get your own home ready for the holidays for your family? For example, Christmas lights outside used to make me so excited to come home! Now I try to put blinking lights outside our place for my kiddos.

Tia Mowry: Growing up, the holidays were pure magic in our home. I remember the smell of my mom’s cooking, the glow of lights on our tree, and quality family time filling every room. It was always about warmth and family connection. Now, I carry that spirit into my own home with my kids by going all out with festivities and – of course – by decorating. There’s no better way to fill the home with holiday cheer than through expressive decorating. That’s why I lean into my holiday alter ego, which I call “Winter Whimsy Carol.” For me, it’s all about wintry blues and sparkles taking center stage. I love mixing soft faux fur throws, frosted glassware, and candles in rich seasonal scents of cinnamon and vanilla to recreate that magical feeling I felt growing up – one that’s comforting, joyful and personal to family.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: When we were kids, the holidays were all about togetherness — cozy nights, music playing, and decorations that made every space feel magical. Our mom had a way of making the season feel so special, especially through her cooking. Today, I try to replicate that same energy in my home by not only spending time in the kitchen attempting to perfect her gravy recipe, but also through my decor. It’s all about leaning into the nostalgia for me. I love to incorporate classic colors of red and green as well as head to HomeGoods for plaid patterns, velvet ribbons, and greenery I can sprinkle everywhere. I love creating that mix of old and new that feels comforting and heartfelt.

Tamera, I know you noted that November 1, like Deck the Everything Day, is when you usually take the first steps to begin decorating for the holiday. Have you ladies ever started earlier?

Tia: Oh, absolutely! My mantra is simple — it’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays. Take it from the person who keeps twinkle lights on her outdoor trees all year round! That’s why I’m so excited to be part of HomeGoods’ celebration of Deck the Everything Day — it’s not just about décor; it’s about giving yourself permission to embrace your holiday alter ego and early decorate as loudly and proudly as you’d like. When I start decorating, I go all in on the atmosphere. I light a cinnamon-scented candle (from HomeGoods, naturally), queue up my holiday playlist—yes, Boyz II Men included—and decorate with my family. No matter when you start decorating, it’s all about creating a cozy, joyful space that feels personal and filled with love.

Tamera: The earlier the better in my household! In fact, last year my Thanksgiving table was intermixed with holiday decor like layered red linens, wooden accents, and frosted glassware – that is how much I love decorating for the holidays. That all being said, November 1st is sacred. In addition to heading straight to my nearest HomeGoods, my husband and I pull out boxes of décor from years past, the kids pick our tree theme (plus their own bedroom tree themes), and we all decorate together.

Which HomeGoods Holiday Carol do you most closely relate to and out of everything you decorate with, what’s the one essential your home can’t go without?

Tamera: While I love so many holiday styles, I’d say I’m definitely an “Evergreen Icon Carol.” For me, the holidays are all about timeless traditions – cozy plaids, greenery, and those nostalgic touches that make the season feel magical. Creating warmth, coziness, and tradition means layering in the personal touches — the kids’ ornaments, family photos, and holiday pillows — that make our home feel both nostalgic and uniquely ours.

Tia: While I identify with many parts of the “Evergreen Icon Carol” like my sister, I’d say I’m mostly a “Winter Whimsy Carol.” I love holiday décor that feels like stepping into a winter wonderland with frosted décor that feels serene yet festive. It’s about creating sparkle and serenity while still making space for family traditions. Every year, I discover something new at HomeGoods that becomes part of our holiday collection – pieces that layer perfectly with the ornaments my kids make by hand. It’s the perfect mix of old and new that tells our family story.

How do you ladies like to spend time together during the holidays? Whether it be Christmas shopping, cooking, or just chatting on the phone during this hectic time of year? And how was your quality time in New York City? Are you ladies down to do an annual trip to a cool destination?

Tia: The holidays are about connection for us — whether that’s decorating together, shopping, or just calling each other to catch up amid the chaos. Our time in New York City was so special. Tamera was living her cozy, nostalgic Evergreen Icon fantasy, and I was all about the Winter Whimsy sparkle. It reminded us how our styles are different but still complement each other.

Tamera: Tia and I always find ways to stay connected, no matter how busy things get — whether that’s decorating together virtually or sending each other photos of our latest HomeGoods finds! Our time in New York City was incredible — full of laughter, sisterhood, and so many holiday (and shopping) moments. Seeing our different holiday aesthetics side-by-side — her whimsical sparkle and my cozy tradition — was so much fun. There’s nothing better than making memories together while celebrating what we love most about the season.

This season, what’s your go-to holiday song to play, dish to cook, and Christmas movie to watch?

Tia: Oh, I’ve always got the Boyz II Men Christmas album going while we decorate the tree—with mac and cheese in the oven, followed by a family movie night watching Home Alone and sipping hot cocoa from our at-home cocoa bar (an absolute must-have every year!).

Tamera: Once I turn on classic holiday jams – everything from Bing Crosby’s “Winter Wonderland” to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – I’m in the spirit! When it comes to food, I stick with traditional dishes: collard greens, gravy, baking gingerbread —all that good stuff. And, after indulging at the dinner table, we love to spend cozy nights in watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Knowing the stressors people are facing right now amid everything going on in the world, how important is it to buck tradition and find joy in decorating whenever the (holiday) spirit moves you?

Tia: It’s so important. I think we all need to give ourselves permission to find joy wherever and whenever we can. After all, that’s what HomeGoods’ Deck the Everything Day celebrates: your inner holiday spirit coming out to play. For me, decorating is self-care. It brings peace, happiness, and connection to my family. So, if the holiday spirit hits you in October — absolutely, go for it!

Tamera: It’s everything. Joy doesn’t have to wait. Life can be stressful, so if your holiday alter ego shows up early, let yourself shine! That’s what I love about Deck the Everything Day; it celebrates being authentically yourself in how you express joy. There’s no “too early” for happiness in my book.