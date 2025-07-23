Tia Mowry’s 'Single Mom' Comment Sparks Unexpected Backlash Online

Getty

Tia Mowry is addressing the backlash she’s been receiving for calling herself a single mom. The actress, who ended her marriage to Cory Hardrict in 2023, frequently discusses life as a single mother after her divorce. In an Instagram post, Mowry reiterated her stance that she is a single mom, sharing a lengthy carousel of videos and captions.

“Different doesn’t mean broken ❤️ Family can look many different ways and still be filled with love, respect, and stability,” she captioned the post.

The mother of two then went into detail about her family dynamics and why she identifies as a single mom.

“Family can look different than what we imagined and still be full of love, stability, and joy,” Tia wrote in the Instagram post. “This is my truth, and I want to share it. Being a ‘single mom’ doesn’t always mean a mom doing it all alone without the father present in their kids’ lives at all. I recognize that archetype is extremely difficult, and I truly empathize.”

Mowry has been co-parenting (in what appears to be a healthy way from the outside in) since leaving her ten-year-plus marriage. She shares two children with Hardrict–Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7.

“For me, in my household, I am SINGLE,” The Game actress continued. “I don’t have a partner, so I’m holding it down for everyone at home. I’m the only parent present day-to-day. I remember those first nights after my world shifted.”

The Sister, Sister star has been candid about how challenging co-parenting was in the early days, especially during the holidays. However, she and Hardrict seem to have found their feet and have been sighted doing joint family activities together, including supporting Cairo at her track meet and taking Cree to an amusement park for his 14th birthday.

“It’s not even about being a ‘single mom.’ It’s about recognizing we need to normalize different family dynamics,” the actress explained. “Just because parents aren’t together doesn’t mean the family is ‘broken.’ It just looks different. Parents have to set aside their emotions and feelings for each other. They have to be there for their kids. No matter what.”

Both Hardrict and Mowry seem to be excelling in that department and are serving as a positive example to other individuals who are co-parenting.