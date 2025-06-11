Tia Mowry Shares Her Secret To Protecting Her Kids In Hollywood

Getty

Hollywood can be an intense environment for kids to grow up in, which is why parents like Tia Mowry are intentional about protecting their kids. The actress explained how she’s shielding her two kids, daughter Cairo, 7, and son Cree, 13, from the chaos in the industry.

“I think it’s all about just staying true to who you are,” said Mowry during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 BET Awards. “Trends, they come and go. I’ve never been that type of person to hop on a trend. I’ve always been myself, you know.”

Mowry, 46, added that she wants to pass on the importance of being true to who you are to her children.

“I think just walking in truth, in authenticity, has been really, really really important. So I definitely want that for my children, you know,” she added.

Part of helping your kids embrace their authenticity is recognizing their unique traits and praising them, which is something Mowry does.

“I celebrate them. I celebrate their independence,” she said of her children. The Sister Sister actress went on to share the different stages of life her kids are in and their current passions.

“Cree, he is just, he’s almost, I mean, he’ll be 14 [on] June 28, so I have a teenager in the house,” she said.

She also praised her mini-me Cairo for her independent nature and eclectic interests.

“I really think she’s going to be the President of the United States one day,” Mowry said of Cairo.

“She’s so independent. She’s so and I know, you know, parents, they say this all the time, but she’s really smart. She loves to draw. She loves to dance. She loves to swim. She’s just into so many things. They’re wonderful,” she said.

The actress shares Cairo and Cree with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, whom she was married to for 14 years, their divorce was finalized in April 2023 and they’re currently gracefully co-parenting their littles.

Mowry has expressed how difficult co-parenting can be, especially during the holidays.

“It’s different, and yes, it can feel challenging and even lonely at times, especially when you’re adjusting to a new family dynamic,” she said via an Instagram post in December. “But over time, I’ve found the beauty in it. It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates space for self-discovery, healing, and rejuvenation.”