Struggling After Divorce? Tia Mowry Has Advice That Might Help You Heal

Getty

Tia Mowry has been divorced for over two years now and continues to share the wisdom she’s learned along her healing journey. While answering fans’ questions via her Instagram Stories, the actress addressed one related to divorce.

“Girl, how the h** do I recover from this divorce? Lord help m,e Chile!” a fan wrote.

“I think I’d say: dive into doing the work,” Mowry’s answer began.

Tia filed for divorce from her ex-husband and fellow actor Cory Hardrict in 2022 and they’re currently co-parenting their daughter Cairo, 7, and son Cree, 13. The actress has been vulnerable about the wild ride from being married for 14 years to single in her forties by sharing nuggets with her audience on social media. We also got insight to her life post-divorce on her reality TV show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which aired in 2024 and will only have one season.

“Focus on what makes you happy and what brings you joy. Build a tribe, a community of friends, a support system. Meditate. Try new hobbies. Read books on healing,” she said.

The Game star continued, “Spend time with your kids if you have them, or just surround yourself with people who genuinely love and support you.”

Mowry also suggested finding activities that serve as healthy outlets.

“Do things that feel fun and fulfilling. Travel, if you can. Traveling really helped me. It’s all about creating new experiences,” she said. “The more experiences you have, the further away you get from that heavy, gut-wrenching feeling of divorce.”

The mom of two has practiced what she’s recommending – the 45-year-old spent time traveling and embarking on a journey of self-discovery after her divorce. The actress took a transformative trip to Spain and London back in 2023, where she was able to embrace solitude. Mowry also spent quality time with her kids; she took a mother-son vacation with Cree to Abu Dhabi in 2024 and spent spring break in San Diego with Gabrielle Union and the kids in April.

There was one last piece of advice Mowry had for fans–to allow room for all the emotions that come with divorce. She advised people to feel their emotions but not allow themselves to be “consumed” by sadness.

“Also, allow yourself to cry. Allow yourself to feel it all. Just don’t let it consume you. I hope that helps,” she concluded.