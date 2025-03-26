Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Gracefully Co-Parent At Their Daughter’s Track Meet

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are showing fans what putting the kids first looks like. The former couple were recently out together supporting their daughter Cairo, 6, at a sports event where she ran track. It was a sentimental moment for Mowry as the event took place where she attended high school.

The Sister Sister actress shared multiple images and videos of their family day out on Instagram.

“Watching Cairo run track at Birmingham High, the same school where my sister and I went to high school, fills my heart with so much pride,” the caption under the post began. “ In our family, sports have always been a big part of our lives. We all played growing up, and now seeing Cairo follow in those footsteps, just like Tahj and Tavior did when he was her age, is so special. She’s fearless, determined, and so full of joy, and I couldn’t be prouder. Watching her chase after what she loves reminds me just how beautiful it is to grow, evolve, and embrace new passions!”

The former couple also share a son named Cree, 13, who wasn’t photographed in the Instagram post. The 46-year-old actress has been open with fans about her post-divorce and co-parenting journey over the past almost two years. In December, Mowry opened up via Instagram about how difficult co-parenting can be during the holidays.

“Co-parenting during the holidays is a journey—one that’s filled with a mix of emotions,” she said.

“It’s different, and yes, it can feel challenging and even lonely at times, especially when you’re adjusting to a new family dynamic. But over time, I’ve found the beauty in it. It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates space for self-discovery, healing, and rejuvenation.”

Hardrict and Mowry went their separate ways in October 2022 but finalized their divorce in April 2023. They were married for 14 years, and the actor revealed in January 2024 that she only ever had one real boyfriend. It’s refreshing to see healthy co-parenting happening post-divorce, and we wish this family the best.