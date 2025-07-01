Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Celebrate Their Son Cree’s Birthday At Six Flags

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are navigating co-parenting smoothly post-divorce. The former couple’s firstborn, Cree, turned 14, and they celebrated his new age at an amusement park.

“We had the best time celebrating Cree’s birthday at @sixflagsmagicmountain 🎢 He’s a rollercoaster fanatic, so he had the best time! So grateful for the laughs, the screams, and the sweet memories we made together ❤️” Mowry wrote in an Instagram caption.

The Sister Sister actress posted a series of photos from the fun family day out with the birthday boy and his baby sister, Cairo. The 14-year-old, who is now just about the same height as his dad, also brought a group of friends to the park to celebrate alongside him.

The proud mom of two created a separate birthday post, gushing over Cree and marveling at how fast he has grown.

“I’m still trying to process how fast time has flown. Everyone says “they grow up so fast,” and wow… they were right. Watching you become the kind, funny, passionate young man you are today has been the greatest joy,” she wrote in the caption. Mowry shared multiple adorable pictures of Cree from pregnancy to the present day.

The caption continued, “From basketball to aviation to music…you have so many gifts, and I can’t wait to see where life takes you. My wish for you is simple: stay true to yourself, lead with kindness, and go after every dream in your heart. I’ll always be your biggest fan. 💙 Happy birthday, Cree!”

Mowry, 46, often sings her kids’ praises and also expresses the importance of motherhood to her. Since ending her 14-year marriage to Hardrict, the mom has also expressed how much growth she has seen in her role as a mother.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much and I can’t wait to apply that to my new [potential] relationship, but I’m already doing that,” she said while on the Today with Hoda and Jenna in 2024. “I can already see myself being a better mother and just being present with my friendships.”

Providing a healthy co-parenting environment for your kids, which Mowry and Hardrict seem to be doing, is certainly a major aspect of being an intentional mother. Happy birthday to Cree, and cheers to healthy co-parenting after divorce.