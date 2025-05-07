Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Celebrate Their Daughter's 7th Birthday!

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are beaming with pride as their daughter Cairo recently turned seven. Mowry, 46, shared a recap of Cairo’s big seven on Instagram alongside a range of images from her Bluey-themed birthday party.

“We had the best time celebrating Cairo’s 7th birthday! 💙,” Mowry’s caption began. “Of course, it had to be a Bluey-themed party, her absolute favorite show! It brings me so much joy watching her grow, play, and build such sweet friendships. Thank you to all our family and friends who came out to show Cairo so much love on her special day. Watching her make memories with the people who love her most? That’s the real gift. 💕 Happy Birthday, my sweet Cairo. Mama loves you soooo much!”

In the pictures and videos the Sister Sister actress shared, Cairo celebrated her birthday at Urban Air Adventure Park with friends and family. Her 13-year-old brother, Cree, her grandpa, Timothy Mowry, and her uncle, Tahj Mowry, also showed up to the party with her.

The room reserved for the 7-year-old’s birthday festivities was decked out in Bluey decor, and the birthday girl also had a Bluey cake that said, “Happy birthday Cairo.”

In subsequent images Mowry shared, Cairo got dolled up with an adorable Bluey-themed manicure and wash and condition to keep her curls popping for her birthday.

The Game actress shared a reflective message about her daughter’s growth leading up to Cairo’s birthday.

“My baby girl is about to be 7 soon 🥹and this mama is feeling all the emotions. I’ve been looking back at her baby photos and just seeing how far she’s come, how much she’s grown into this beautiful, smart, creative, funny, and confident little soul… I’m just in awe,” she wrote.

The caption continued, “Cairo, you truly inspire me. Your strong sense of self, your heart, your light. It’s all so special. My birthday wish for you is simple: Always be you. Stay kind, stay curious, and always follow your heart. Life will come with lessons, and I pray you greet each one with grace and strength. Mommy loves you endlessly. I can’t wait to celebrate your birthday soon!”

Mowry and Hardrict have been seemingly navigating co-parenting in the healthiest way post-divorce, prioritizing their kids and family time. In March, they were spotted out supporting Cairo during a track meet and celebrated Easter with one another.

Hardrict recently discussed his approach to co-parenting while on the Sherri Shepherd Show. “Everything starts and ends with love. We are a family, no matter what people say. I block out the noise. My kids are going to live to see this one day, and I am going to represent for them, always.”

Happy birthday to Cairo, and congratulations to the parents for ensuring their children grow up in a loving environment!