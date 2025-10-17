Why Theft-Proof Purses Are The New Travel Essential

Rachel Bloom

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When it comes to theft-proof travel, locking down luggage isn’t a new concept. Attaching mini locks (with a set of mini keys you’d better keep up with) to bags back in the day was a must for both domestic and long-distance getaways, and combination locks have become a standard on today’s pieces—again, with a code you’d better keep up with. But what about locking down everyday purses and bags, protecting your goods through rush hour commutes, happy hour fun and more? A brand has released a line of accessories that help you do just that.

After having her belongings stolen from her purse, designer Rachel Bloom was inspired to create a bag that could offer a sense of security to those who wear it, while also being stylish and functional. So, she launched the Rachel Bloom brand and a collection equipped with those abilities. The way the tech works, each bag has an accompanying iOS and Android compatible app with features that include biometric fingerprint access (the kind utilized to unlock your phone) that is set off with a secure zipper lock. There’s also an alarm to help you locate your bag when you can’t remember where you placed it, slash-resistant linings, and an alarm that goes off when the bag is a certain distance away. The brand offers optional GPS tracking, which can add $100 to the price tag, slash-resistant zippers, and they’re are TSA-approved. Each bag is made out of premium materials, including full-grain pebbled leather, and comes in styles for every type of fashion meets function need. There’s The Smart Tote ($425+) that can carry a 14-inch Macbook Pro, The Smart Crossbody ($325+) that’s compact for travel, The Smart Mini backpack ($395+), The Smart Belt Bag ($295+), and The Smart Crossover ($395+).

I’ve had the chance to check out The Smart Tote, and in addition to the technical advancements, it’s a genuinely high-quality accessory. The leather is rich, you can feel it to the touch, and the straps have an extended drop that allows you to carry the bag comfortably. My laptop is massive (read: heavy), so that’s a great thing. I’ve had to switch bags, from a bookbag to a messenger and more, to find something that could handle the weight of the item for the duration of my daily travels. This has succeeded. It looks wonderful, so you don’t have to sacrifice style to have a bag that can be comfortable, durable, and survive the fast fingers of pickpockets and thieves.

The Smart Crossover is already sold out, and before the brand launched in October, it had more than 10,000 waitlist signups and questions. It’s a testament to the reality that we’re all looking for more secure, chic solutions. As we catch more flights and lead faster-paced lives than ever before, which can lead to distractions, investing in a theft-proof purse isn’t just smart, it’s a must. These bags combine style, function, and security, giving you peace of mind whether you’re hanging with your girlfriends (like Bloom was doing when her own belongings were initially taken), taking a quick trip, or exploring far-off destinations. If having a sense of security while hauling your most essential belongings is a priority, then upgrading to a theft-proof bag is a small yet worthwhile investment that makes a big difference.