The Everyday (And The Unusual) Of Pet Insurance Stories

Owning a pet is a beautiful journey filled with countless joyous moments—and some challenging ones, too. When our pets go from cuddling with us on the couch after a long day to waking us at 2 a.m. with a hairball, we’re reminded of how unpredictable pet parenthood can be.

Even though we can’t predict the “what-ifs,” we can be prepared for them. One way many pet owners stay ahead is with pet insurance. But what exactly is it, and how does it connect to a ham-shaped trophy?

Let’s dive into some true stories that show why pet insurance is a must-have for every pet parent.

Elevating pet care with Nationwide pet insurance

Pet insurance offers reimbursement to pet parents for their eligible veterinary expenses. That may include things like checkups, prescriptions and emergency care for illnesses and injuries.

With the cost of veterinary care rising at a rate that outpaces inflation, pet protection makes a big difference for your budget. It’s also there when the truly unexpected happens—as our Nationwide® Hambone Award® nominee families found out the hard way.

The intriguing Hambone Award stories

The Hambone Award is a yearly campaign highlighting the wildest and most unexpected pet insurance claims received by Nationwide. The award is named in honor of a Nationwide-insured dog who ate an entire holiday ham while stuck in a refrigerator. The dog was eventually found, with a licked-clean ham bone and a mild case of hypothermia.

Sixteen pets in total have been awarded the bronze Hambone trophy, including a pair of German shepherds who were trapped in a missile silo, a brave Jack Russell who battled a burglar and many others.

While the really unusual stuff is usually buried in the details, the claims themselves are often very common—ingestions, wildlife interactions or simple contusions. It’s a good reminder about the importance of pet insurance for the mundane side of the unexpected.

My pet ate WHAT?!

Ingestions are the most common Hambone category, coming in at nearly 50% of total nominee submissions. That’s not surprising given the unappetizing things our pets will snack on: hair ties, plastic bags, sticks, home decor and more.

Some past nominees who ate something they shouldn’t have include:

Expected claim for foreign body ingestion: $1,696*

Unexpected run-ins (and outs)

Unexpected run-ins that result in injury are super common, accounting for 15% of Hambone Award nods. We’ve seen claims for pets who have run into (or through) walls, windows, balconies, cars—even golf carts.

Some past nominees who bonked, smooshed or collided with objects include:

Expected claim for blunt trauma: $1,498*

Animal friends—and foes

From dangerous encounters with coyotes, porcupines, and snakes to surprising run-ins with weasels, songbirds, or even wild ponies, pets’ interactions with wildlife can lead to sudden veterinary emergencies. Wildlife encounters constitute 12% of Hambone submissions.

Some past nominees who walked on the wild side include:

Expected claim for a bite wound: $911*

Luckily, Nationwide pet insurance covers both every day and truly one-of-a-kind pet incidents. All of our Hambone nominees recovered from their encounters, and their pet families received reimbursement for their eligible veterinary expenses.

Based on Nationwide claims data. Veterinary bill amount includes expenses incurred in the first 30 days after initial diagnosis.