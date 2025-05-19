The Combs Twins Looked Beautiful At Prom And Their Dates Matched Their Fly

The Combs Twins/Instagram

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, also known as the Combs twins, had everyone gushing over their prom 2025 looks. The duo, who attended their high school prom, appeared as stunning ladies in red. The high school event took place at the Harbor House bar in downtown Los Angeles. The twins wore off-the-shoulder sparkling rose-red floor-length gowns and had their hair styled in wavy tresses with a middle part.

“❤️Prom ‘25 ❤️”,” they captioned the images on their Instagram page.

Family, friends, and fans flooded their comment section commenting on how beautiful the twins looked for their highschool prom.

“DAMN, I’M BLESSED! 😍 Y’ALL LOOK LIKE MOMMY!” their big brother Quincy Brown commented. The twins do indeed look like spitting images of their late mother, model Kim Porter. Although their father, Sean Diddy Combs, is currently going through a public trial, the twins had the support of their three brothers, Christian Combs, Justin Combs, and Quincy, during the milestone event.

The twins also didn’t show up to prom alone; they both had handsome, dapper dates as a plus one. The twins shared images of their respective prom dates in a separate post.

“2k25 Prom King and Queen -D’Lila & Emmitt❣️,” one of the posts was captioned.

Jessie was also posted up with her prom date and captioned the images, “His and Hers ❤️Prom ‘25.”

The 18-year-old twins arrived at prom fashionably late and were both carried up the stairs by their dates at one point. When asked why they were late, they responded, “The party doesn’t start until we walk in. Saved the best for last.”

Navigating prom and transitioning into their next phase of life without Porter, who died from pneumonia in 2018, must be difficult for the girls, but they’re navigating it gracefully. On Mother’s Day, the twins shared a post on Instagram detailing how much they miss their mom.

“…You were the best mommy anyone could’ve ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy. We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today. These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side. We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies. We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud. I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much!!!” the post read.