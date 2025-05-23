The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Here Are The Hot Spots For Black Women To Visit In Tokyo

Contributing Lifestyle Editor, Dominique Fluker

I’ve always wanted to travel to Asia, specifically Japan, mainly because of my grandfather. In 1950, he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged to Japan for gallantry in action. Hearing my grandfather’s stories of the jazz, delicious food, and great hospitality in Japan made me long for a similar experience.

Dominique Fluker’s Grandfather, Nolan Coleman in Japan in the 1950s.

Thanks to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, I recently traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate their new nonstop route from Seattle to Tokyo-Narita, which started this month. The two airlines hope to transform Seattle into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway, as their hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is already the largest on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America. Seattle is also the closest connection point between the continental United States and Tokyo, 7% closer than San Francisco and 13% closer than Los Angeles. In addition to the first two long-haul flights, Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon, they want to add 12 more locations.

“Hawaiian has been serving the Tokyo market for nearly 15 years. We’re thrilled to open this new global gateway with Alaska, giving more Pacific Northwest travelers and beyond the opportunity to experience the award-winning hospitality that Hawaiian is known for,” says Ben Minicucci, CEO at Alaska Air Group.

Following the route to Seattle, I flew from Los Angeles and landed straight into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s Alaska Lounge, and toasted to the Seattle-Tokyo Narita service, with a curated signature cocktail called the Narita Banana. It’s in partnership with Westland Whiskey, based in Seattle, and the popular bar Tokyo Confidential in the Japanese capital. I spoke to the managing director of guest experiences at Alaska Airlines, Tazeen Lalani, about how she worked to shape their lounge experience with hints of Japanese influence. “So my team partners very closely with all our groups here at Alaska Airlines to craft a really easy and seamless day of travel experience for our guests,” she tells ESSENCE.

Lalani continues, “We’ve brought in a lot of new offerings from a food and beverage perspective to highlight this new partnership. So, if you look at our new food offerings, we’ve elevated a lot of new hot food items. You have some new delicious Yakisoba and sake. The Norida Banana cocktail is modeled after the Nuri banana, which is actually a play on the Tokyo banana, a beloved sweet treat in Japan. We also partnered with Tokyo Confidential, one of Japan’s hottest new bars. West End Distillery is our local partner here in Seattle, and they partnered to create this delicious drink.”

After my time in the lounge, it was time to board the plane to Tokyo. On the flight, I enjoyed plush business class accommodations, which included full-flat seating (perfect for the 10-hour flight), pre-departure beverages, and a choice from three elevated meal options with Japanese and Hawaiian influences, along with two dessert options. Oh, and Starlink’s high-speed Wi-Fi was efficient and came in handy while working on the plane.

Now, let’s explore Tokyo’s sights, sounds, and food. Our travel team planned an intricate itinerary that includes some of the buzziest bars, chicest restaurants, and culturally relevant landmarks like a Sumo wrestling match and temple visit.

Where We Stayed:

After a pleasant nine-hour flight, we landed in Japan eager and excited to take Tokyo by storm. But first, we had to check in at the luxe Westin Tokyo hotel. The Westin Tokyo was elegant. Located near Shibuya, the hotel touts modernity and a bit of glamour and is considered an “Urban Wellness Hotel.” The property offers a glitzy rooftop lounge to dine and to toast, a regal dining hall, and Le Spa Parisien, their premier spa. My hotel room seemed like a suite because of its size, and I appreciated the marble finishes and sweeping views of Shibuya and Meguro City from my 7th-floor window.

Tokyo Eats And Sips:

As someone who loves to eat, I was excited to try traditional Japanese fare. This trip didn’t disappoint, introducing us to conventional yet modern takes on traditional dishes. Here are some of my favorite places we visited, with a bonus added from my adventure.

Shokkan Shibuya: A sleek alternative to traditional Japanese food. Nestled in the heart of Shibuya, Shokkan offers an elevated perspective on Japanese dining. Its seasonal kaiseki-inspired menu boasts gorgeously plated dishes that are delicious and unique. Additionally, it’s perfect for getting dressed up with your girlfriends and dining before a cute night on the town. I wore one of my best dresses to complement the restaurant’s minimalist interiors. Knock back a few glasses of white wine or sake and enjoy the elegant but funky atmosphere and tasty fish-based dishes.

Soba & Co: Located in Kamiyacho, this chic hot spot offers a twist on classic Japanese soba noodles and encourages its guests to order a ton of shared plates to experience Japan’s communal and familial aspect. I opted for the mixed tomato salad and duck soba noodles.

Soul Food House: Yes, Tokyo has Black people from the United States, and many live and thrive as expats. When roaming the Harajuku District, I spoke to a few of them, as their presence enamored me by how freely they carried themselves in Japan. For example, Adam Johnson, from Atlanta, moved to Japan to improve his linguistic skills, which later became a love affair with the country, and encouraged his Black community to visit more often. “I would say, visit Tokyo to learn what’s outside of your fish bowl, learning what’s outside of your world can change your perspective, your worldview. That’s the first thing I would say, culture-wise. In terms of food, it is great here. You know, they in Japan cater to black people. They do like black people. I think that there’s a big misconception that they don’t like black people, but it’s because Japanese people are fairly shy,” he says.

Outside of being stared at outside of Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Stadium) in Tokyo’s Sumida district, and asked where I was from, with the assumption being Nigeria, I can attest to his statement being true. I also witnessed it, at Soul Food House, an authentic soul food restaurant, founded in 2015 by David and LaTonya Whitaker, that offers some of your southern favorites and staples like Mac and Cheese, gumbo, okra, catfish, and my favorite, fried chicken and waffles, with their speciality cocktail the “Cookout” which is a combination of Hennessy and KoolAid.

Cocktail Experience at Tokyo Confidential: I have completely fallen in love with this place in the heart of Azabu-Juban. First, the rooftop bar provides sweeping views of Tokyo Tower, and they also have the vibes just right by playing old-school hip-hop and R&B. Their selection of cocktails is expansive, and they can hook up your favorites, but they also add their twist.

Tokyo Activities:

Grillz Jewelz: I’ve heard of grills master, Tetsuya Akiyama, but I had to pull up on him, myself, in the side alley of Tokyo’s Akihabara neighborhood. When I got to his grills shop, I was blown away. There were variations of grills, and stones, and he’s hooked up some of your favorite rappers from Pharrell to A$AP Rocky to Megan Thee Stallion. I wanted to get sized for a grill, but they take a while to finish (up to 6 months). However, it’s worth the visit.

Blue Note: I wanted to check out a jazz club in Tokyo, and I’m so glad I did. While I didn’t see a performance, I enjoyed sipping cold sake to the sound of blues.

Tea Ceremony: This experience was my favorite of the trip. On Sunday, which was apt, we participated in a traditional matcha tea ceremony. The cultural experience included a Hiroma (large tatami room) and Koma (small tatami room) ceremony, led by seasoned Tea Masters. We were guided through centuries-old traditions and made our own matcha tea. The experience reminded me of the collective rituals Black Americans have on Sundays after church. I made sure to wear my Sunday’s best.

Vintage Shopping in Harajuku: If you want to come up with dope vintage finds, including early hip-hop 90s and 2000s looks, you must go vintage shopping in Harajuku. There you’ll find a lot of graphic t-shirts, retro Nikes, and jerseys. There’s even a store called Wu-World!

Bike Riding Through Shibuya Crossing: Although it was an unexpected adventure, I’ll never forget setting up a Luup account (Tokyo’s city bike) and riding through the streets of Shibuya with Black expats. I dare you to do it too during your next visit!