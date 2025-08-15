The Black Girl’s Guide to Travel: Destinations Perfect for a Solo Divor-cation

Getty

The divorce papers are signed, your ring finger feels a little lighter, and it’s time to start writing a new chapter. What’s next? Sometimes it’s a divor-cation—a trip to recalibrate, release, and rediscover yourself. For some newly divorced women, a solo vacation isn’t a luxury they’ve been able to enjoy in years, so what better time to do that than now?

A Divor-cation isn’t just about booking a trip—it’s about reclaiming your joy, your freedom, and your sense of self. Whether you’re sipping wine in Greece, dancing in Colombia, or meditating in Bali, the goal is the same: to remember who you are and to step into the next chapter with confidence, clarity, and maybe a couple of new stamps in your passport.

Here’s your ultimate guide to destinations that will not only help you heal but also have you coming back glowing and ready to tackle the next phase of your life.

1. Bali, Indonesia, For the Spiritual Glow-Up

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of peace, self-discovery, and picturesque views, Bali might need to be at the top of your list. Bali offers affordable luxury, meaning you can rent a private villa with a pool for about the cost of your monthly grocery bill. Between sunrise yoga sessions in Ubud, healing sound baths, and spa days where you’re treated like royalty, it’s a destination that can leave you feeling restored. The lush rice terraces and waterfalls will remind you that there is beauty after divorce.

Now may be a good time to try something new and push yourself beyond your comfort zone. Seeing as the Southeast Asian destination has world-class surfing spots, it might be time to jump on a surfboard if you’ve never done so before.

2. Cartagena, Colombia, For Color, Culture, and Caribbean Heat

Cartagena is a destination where vibrant culture meets ocean breezes, and its colorful streets can serve as a temporary escape from the gray chapter you’ve just closed. Spend your days wandering through the walled city, taking in the architecture, and your nights dancing salsa with warm, local people. The ambiance in Colombia provides an opportunity for you to reconnect with your joy. It also serves as a culturally engaging destination for history buffs interested in learning more about Afro-Colombian history.

3. Santorini, Greece, For “Main Character” Energy

There’s no better time to reclaim your identity and rediscover a strong sense of self than after ending a marriage. After spending so much time prioritizing someone else’s needs and even losing yourself in marriage, Santorini can help channel the energy you need to move forward confidently. Imagine sipping wine on a balcony as the sun sets over whitewashed buildings and a deep blue sea. Santorini offers luxury, romance (yes, you can romance yourself), and photo opportunities that scream “soft life.” Take a catamaran cruise, explore black sand beaches, and remind yourself what it means to live your best life with or without a partner. While you’re there, you can also engage in activities like hiking from Fira to Oia, visiting the Akrotiri archaeological site, and witnessing the sunset in Oia.

4. Accra, Ghana For Roots, Rhythm, and Heritage

If you’re looking for a destination that connects you to heritage while offering vibrant nightlife, Accra, Ghana, is it. Spend your days exploring art galleries, visiting historical landmarks like forts and castles along the coast, and experiencing the rich Ashanti culture in Kumasi. Take a moment to appreciate all the deeply melanated men now that you’re single and back on the market.

If you’re in the mood to let your hair down and party, you’ll get the chance to enjoy beach clubs where Afrobeats fill the air. Partying tends to peak during “Detty December,” a time when people flock to Ghana and Nigeria to party into the new year.

For new divorcees located in America, the populous country, may expose you to new ways of living and being, which is essential as you embark on this new journey.

If you do take a solo trip to Ghana, take the time to familiarize yourself with the local culture before you go.

5. Tulum, Mexico, For the Soft Life Starter Pack

Tulum is perfect if you want the mix of healing, aesthetics, and a little turn-up. If you’re located in the U.S. and don’t want to travel too far, this town and municipality in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, can give you the reset you need. Think beachfront cabanas, ancient Mayan ruins, boutique shopping, and smoothie bowls for breakfast. One day you could be in a yoga class and the next you could be at a chic beach club where the vibes are as good as the cocktails.

Adventure is sometimes the best balm for heartbreak, and thankfully, you’ll get the chance to explore ancient Mayan ruins, the Tulum Archaeological Site, and snorkel through the Mesoamerican Reef.

If you’d like to branch out a bit, Playa del Carmen is approximately 1.5 hours away, while Cancún is about 2 hours away.

6. St. Lucia For Romance Without the Partner

Who says you need a plus-one to experience one of the most romantic islands in the world? St. Lucia is perfect for a solo trip that feels indulgent. You can soak in natural hot springs, hike the Pitons, and lounge at luxury resorts with a rum punch in hand. The island’s lush landscapes and turquoise waters will transport you to a world of your own, making you feel like you’re in your private movie. And of course, the most important part for women who are back on the market—yes, the local men have charm for days.