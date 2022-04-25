Thandiwe Newton Seen With New Man Amid Rumors Of Separation From Husband Of 23 Years

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amid rumors that she may have separated from her husband of more than 20 years in British director Ol Parker, actress Thandiwe Newton has been photographed spending time with someone new.

The Westworld star was recently seen with 25-year-old musician Lonr., born Elijah Dias. The rapper meets crooner has worked with the singer H.E.R. and released an album just last year, called Land of Nothing Real 2. When asked about the rumors that they were getting close, he told the New York Post previously that his focus was on supporting her and respecting the privacy of her family.

“From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children,” he said. “That’s all I care about right now.”

The Daily Mail shared photos of the two hanging out in Malibu, even stopping to share a kiss over the weekend.

Newton and Parker have been married since 1998 and share three children together, including daughters Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and son Booker, 8. The rumor mill has been spinning since Newton left the production of a third Magic Mike film in Los Angeles and there were all kinds of claims as to what caused her early departure from the project.

No matter what may be going on in her marriage, we’re hoping for the best for Newton and her family.