Teyana Taylor Says Aaron Pierre Handles Her Delicately, 'Like A Cup Of Tea'

Getty

Teyana Taylor is giving us deets on how her new man actor Aaron Pierre cares for her. The singer gushed over the Rebel Ridge actor during a teaser of an upcoming interview with Complex Music about her new album Escape Room coming August 22. The artist explained how involved her actor beau was in the project and how appreciative she was of the support.

“It felt good to have someone be as passionate and as serious as you are,” Taylor, 34, began. “When you work on something, you have a whole team that’s supported, but nobody ever gonna see it the way you see it. Sometimes, you might get so passionate, they’re looking at you like, ‘chill out’” she added.

The singer added that the Mufasa actor gets her vision and doesn’t think she’s crazy. Pierre featured in a Taylor’s music video for her new song Long Time, which is a part of her upcoming visual album. The Straw actress also praised how gentle the actor is with her, admitting that being handled with care is essential.

“I’m really big on how you handle me, and I feel like you got to handle me like a cup of tea,” the artist said.

She continued, “How would you walk with a cup of tea versus how you would walk with a bottle of water? You walk with a bottle of water, you’re like, shaking the water, you throwing it up and down.

“With a cup of tea you walk slower. You’re more calm, you’re more delicate. And even when you sip it, what happens if you sip the tea too, too fast? You’re going to burn your tongue,” the artist added.

Although the couple only went public a few months ago, they’ve already created meaningful memories with one another. The You’re Gonna Love Me singer threw her boo a surprise birthday party in June. The mom of two also looks smitten any time she’s with Pierre, which may be a reflection of how he handles her.

In the clip, Teyana concluded that she’s like the cup of tea she described in her analogy.

“I feel like he handles me as such, you know, he’s very, very gentle. It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode,” Taylor said.

It’s refreshing to see our girl happy and experience soft love after going through a tumultuous divorce from Iman Shumpert.