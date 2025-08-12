Teyana Taylor Explains Why She’s Protective Of Her Relationship With Aaron Pierre

Getty

Teyana Taylor is busy promoting her new album Escape Room, which drops August 22nd and documents her journey through heartbreak and healing. During her press runs she’s also giving the people what they want by giving some insight to her love life–past and present.

While chatting with HOT 97, Taylor touched on why she’s keeping her new relationship with Aaron Pierre low key. When the host Nessa asked whether that’s her man, Taylor explained that she’s taking a different approach to relationships nowadays.

“I think that this new world is not gentle and it’s crazy,” she said, adding that she wants to try something different.

“People are praying on your downfall. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe.”

She continued, “I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me and I’m filled with so much gratitude to have him in my life.”

Taylor went on to add she’s grateful for the Mufasa actor and wants to protect what they have.

The Gonna Love Me artist finalized her divorce from Shumpert in July 2024 putting an end to a tumultuous and public breakup. Almost a year later in March 2025, she hard-launched her relationship with Pierre by posting images from the Oscars of them doing James-Bond likes poses.

The couple keeps the internet swooning–Taylor threw her man a surprise birthday party and they’ve also posted snippets from date nights on social media. Pierre was also the singer’s plus one at the BET awards and was photographed backstage with Taylor and her two daughters Junie and Rose Rue.

It’s refreshing to see our girl in her peaceful era and we’re always rooting for her!