Teyana Taylor Isn’t Ready To Call Aaron Pierre Her Boyfriend Just Yet

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the premiere of One Battle After Another, at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Actor Aaron Pierre is Teyana Taylor’s “apple pie,” her honey bunches of oats, and her cutie patootie, but he’s not her boyfriend just yet. The 34-year-old actress cleared up their relationship status in a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter.

“That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” she said during the interview. Taylor’s statement is a little confusing to fans who assumed they were in a committed relationship since going Instagram official during the summer.

Despite both actors gushing about each other in various interviews, it seems they haven’t yet reached the stage of labeling their connection. The All’s Fair star is also letting it be known that she won’t be throwing out titles before her boo does.

“If that’s something that I decide to say,” Taylor said of labels, “then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

The Rebel Ridge actor has expressed his respect and admiration for the singer on multiple occasions, even appearing as the love interest in the short film for her album Escape Room, but hasn’t used the word girlfriend when referring to her. However, he has made it clear that he cares deeply for her and is doing many sweet celebrity boyfriend things, including red carpets.

Pierre and Taylor made their red carpet debut in September at the London One Battle After Another premiere. In October, the British-born actor told Men’s Health that he was honored to grace the carpet with her.

“Being on the red carpet with Teyana was a joy,” he said at the time. “And so easy to do because I was supporting someone who I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

Taylor is consistent in saying her “apple pie” is a safe space for her, and what they share is sacred and soft.

“What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe,” she said during an interview with HOT 97 in August.

Considering Taylor recently finalized a divorce from Iman Shumpert, it makes sense that she wants to take things slow and move at her own pace. Ultimately, a relationship can take any shape you want it to, and titles are as important as you make them.